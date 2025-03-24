Milly Bobby Brown signs off on this dreamy Y2K 'soft girl' accessory

Let’s face it, we live in a world where nostalgia reigns supreme, and actress and entrepreneur Millie Bobby Brown has once again tapped into the zeitgeist by embracing the most charming of all Y2K trends: the hair bow.

Taking to Instagram, Millie shared a set of cute pictures with her hair in cascading pigtails, each adorned with delicate, pastel pink satin ribbons.

Her look is a dreamy fusion of modern femininity and nostalgia for the early 2000s, proving once again that our love (ok, obsession) for the early 00s aesthetic isn’t going anywhere.

Milie teamed her look with a fuzzy pink knit (another Y2K staple) for a polished yet playful ensemble.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown with her perfect pigtails and Y2K inspired hair bows

Hair bows hit the bigtime in recent years as a generation became enamoured with vintage trends. This accessory, particularly in pastel shades is a defining element of the ‘soft-girl’ movement, blending the super feminine with edgier modern touches.

And she’s certainly not alone in her love for a bow or two. Some of the biggest names in fashion and entertainment have been spotted embracing bows as the ultimate hair accessory for 2025, and we're big fans too!

© GC Images Elle Fanning leaves a Prada show sporting a sweet set of aquamarine hair bows

Actress Elle Fanning adores a bow (and a pigtail!), and Sydney Sweeney, the Euphoria star known for her ethereal, vintage-inspired style, frequently reaches for black velvet bows to pop atop her signature golden waves.

Meanwhile, pop sensation Olivia Rodrigo has seamlessly incorporated bows into her grunge-meets-coquette aesthetic, often pairing them with checked skirts and chunky boots.

© WireImage Bella Hadid wore her chic bow in Cannes

Even Bella Hadid, a beloved trendsetter, has been spotted adding precise bows to sleek, structured hairstyles, proving that this timeless accessory can work across various aesthetics.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie Bobby Brown gives a big green tick to Y2K accessories

Good news for fans of the decade, it seems the Y2K era, characterised by its playful, hyper-feminine aesthetic continues to influence everything from the runway to street style.

Bows, in their super simple yet statement making charm are an easy-peasy way to embrace the past while remaining effortlessly, stylishly current. Count us in!