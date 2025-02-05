Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest accessories hack was inspired by mother-in-law Victoria

Three things in life are certain. Death, taxes and Nicola Peltz Beckham wearing something of the Y2K persuasion.

On Tuesday, the actress and internet muse debuted a new hair accessories hack to keep her sleek locks in place - in turn paying homage to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham.

Sporting a fine knit jumper in a khaki hue with a subtle makeup blend, the 30-year-old oh-so subtly borrowed from her in-law’s accessories archive.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola served up 90s nostalgia int he headband © Getty Victoria Beckham in Bali, 1997

Nicola styled out a white razor thin headband during a casual car ride, photographic evidence of which she coolly shared via her Instagram Stories.

Funnily enough, during the late Nineties and early Noughties, former Spice Girl Victoria was also a fan of the stretchy headpieces, which helped to frame her signature choppy brunette bob.

© Getty Images Headbands have become a Gen Z staple

Posh wore a fine black edition during her first-ever performance with her girl-power-promoting band, which took place on April 29 2007. She teamed the piece with a figure-sculpting navy blue mini dress featuring a bandage-inspired design and fine straps.

Once she made the famous chop some years later (inspired by the one and only Linda Evangelista), Victoria moved onto bigger and better headbands, including a wide, flat rendition that debuted at Roberto Cavalli’s Menswear autumn/winter 2008/2009 show during Milan Fashion Week.

© GC Images Millie Bobby Brown is a fan of the versatile accessory

Stretchy headbands remain ever-popular today, championed by Gen Z in need of a quick fix during bad hair days.

Stylish 20-something-year-olds including the likes of Millie Bobby Brown have worn the handy staples while out and about, proving the accessories’ timeless appeal (much to the surprise of millennials who wore them to netball practice back in the day.)

Thick headbands have also been recently sported by the likes of Rita Ora at Paris Fashion Week, Sydney Sweeney at a Miu Miu dinner party and Bella Hadid while running errands in NYC.

It’s safe to say that the fashion elite are all in favour of the headband comeback - be it thick or thin.