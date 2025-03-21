Millie Bobby Brown's sold-out summer mini dress is back in stock- and it’s so affordable

Fashion obsessors will know the struggle of finding the perfect summer dress. Do you forfeit comfort for style? Opt for a bold colour or keep it subtle in tone?

Thankfully, you needn’t have to think of either of the aforementioned because Millie Bobby Brown has done it for us.

The Hollywood heavyweight and silver and small screen star took to her Instagram story to showcase her go-to picnic in the park dress, and it’s more affordable than ever.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie styled the dress with a simple diamond necklace and earring set

Sharing a series of snaps of herself sporting the ‘Over the Moon Eyelet Princess Dress’ from her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills, Millie oozed it-girl whilst simultaneously getting us excited for the warmer weather.

The dress in question is made from breezy 100% Organic Cotton with an eyelet floral print and features a stretchy smocked back, a subtle v-neckline, pockets (IYKYK), and bow-tie spaghetti straps.

© @milliebobbybrown The dress would be perfect for a sunny day in London

In one of the stories, Millie mentioned that the dreamy dress has been a fan favourite, so much so that it has been sold out for months: “You guys sold it out… HAD to bring it back.”

And thank god she did.

Originally retailing for £62 the dress is currently on sale for £42 and is available in three other colourways, including Millie's trademark lavender shade.

When it comes to effortless style the Stranger Things star nails it every time. When she’s not dressing in rainbow-toned chainmail co-ord borrowed from Paris Hilton’s wardrobe, she can usually be found at home on her farm in a series of cute, cosy and comfortable looks, all from her own brand.

If you’re yet to secure a spring/summer dress for the upcoming season, we suggest you run to Millie’s online store and secure the ‘Over the Moon Eyelet Princess Dress’ because if last time’s drop is anything to go by, it will be sold out very, very soon.