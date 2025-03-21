Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Millie Bobby Brown's sold-out summer mini dress is back in stock- and it’s so affordable
Millie Bobby Brown attends the 31st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California© FilmMagic

The It-brit showed off the white dress on her Instagram stories and fashion fans are running to buy it

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Fashion obsessors will know the struggle of finding the perfect summer dress. Do you forfeit comfort for style? Opt for a bold colour or keep it subtle in tone? 

Thankfully, you needn’t have to think of either of the aforementioned because Millie Bobby Brown has done it for us. 

The Hollywood heavyweight and silver and small screen star took to her Instagram story to showcase her go-to picnic in the park dress, and it’s more affordable than ever. 

Millie Bobby Brown styles a white dress on her Instagram story© @milliebobbybrown
Millie styled the dress with a simple diamond necklace and earring set

Sharing a series of snaps of herself sporting the ‘Over the Moon Eyelet Princess Dress’ from her namesake fashion label, Florence by Mills, Millie oozed it-girl whilst simultaneously getting us excited for the warmer weather. 

The dress in question is made from breezy 100% Organic Cotton with an eyelet floral print and features a stretchy smocked back, a subtle v-neckline, pockets (IYKYK), and bow-tie spaghetti straps. 

Millie Bobby Brown wears a white dress on her story© @milliebobbybrown
The dress would be perfect for a sunny day in London

In one of the stories, Millie mentioned that the dreamy dress has been a fan favourite, so much so that it has been sold out for months: “You guys sold it out… HAD to bring it back.”

And thank god she did. 

Originally retailing for £62 the dress is currently on sale for £42 and is available in three other colourways, including Millie's trademark lavender shade. 

When it comes to effortless style the Stranger Things star nails it every time. When she’s not dressing in rainbow-toned chainmail co-ord borrowed from Paris Hilton’s wardrobe, she can usually be found at home on her farm in a series of cute, cosy and comfortable looks, all from her own brand. 

If you’re yet to secure a spring/summer dress for the upcoming season, we suggest you run to Millie’s online store and secure the ‘Over the Moon Eyelet Princess Dress’ because if last time’s drop is anything to go by, it will be sold out very, very soon.

