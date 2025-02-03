Millie Bobby Brown debuts shocking hair transformation in bodycon tube dress

Dramatic hair transformations have forever been a favourite amongst the world's most stylish, with many influencing cool girls around the world to follow suit (Kendall Jenner we’re looking at you.)

The latest famed face to switch up their locks for winter is It-Brit, actress and fashion mogul, Millie Bobby Brown.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star took to her Instagram account on Sunday night to debut her new shock hair transformation, sharing a selection of stylistic snaps posing in a black body con tube dress.

© @milliebobbybrown The 20-year-old It-Brit suits the light shade

Millie decided to revoke her brunette club membership for the remainder of winter and instead sign up for the bleach blonde society. Styling her waist-length tresses in a middle parting, Millie made a strong case for vibrant blonde being the must-have hair colour for 2025.

© @milliebobbybrown Bleach blonde is set to be everywhere this summer

Dramatic lighter locks have taken over the fashion world in the past few months, with Kendall Jenner taking the plunge back in September for Paris Fashion Week, Love Island: All Stars Kaz Crossley showcasing a pixie cut style on the new season and Rita Ora sporting a messy mullet on the 2024 Fashion Awards red carpet.

© @milliebobbybrown It's safe to say that we have been influenced...

In the captionless post shared by the Enola Holmes actress, fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section to praise Millie’s new do, Miley Cyrus’ younger sister Noah saying: “OH WOW” while Outerbanks actress Madison Bailey left a simple: “this eats.” Fans of Millie and her acting work mentioned that the new hairstyle would be perfect for a Britney Spears biopic, one saying: “Ready to play Britney now” and we can’t help but agree.

With summer just over 100 days out (but who’s counting?) lighter hairstyles are set to multiply in popularity, and if you’re thinking of taking the plunge to find out for yourself if blondes really do have more fun, we suggest you take any of the three above images to your salon and request exactly what Millie has.