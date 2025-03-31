Millie Bobby Brown is a total beach babe in a bohemian bikini and micro shorts

It doesn’t take much convincing for us to swap out our puffer jackets for a butter yellow co-ord, floaty maxi dress, or, in Millie Bobby Brown's case, a set of mini shorts and an itsy-bitsy bohemian bikini.

You’d be lying if you said your weather app didn’t skyrocket in screen time over the past week, with many Londoners already booking in their after-work park dates to soak up the very welcome spring rays.

Though the Stranger Things actress has decided to indulge in the warmer weather a little further afield, we can’t help but look to her latest Instagram post for a little styling inspiration.

© @milliebobbybrown Millie posed with a can of cold brew coffee from her brand Florence by Mills Coffee

Posting to her 63.7m followers on Sunday, the 21-year-old was seen taking some much-deserved time off from red carpet and talk show appearances, posing on a white sandy beach in a peak-chic summer ‘fit.

Styling a blue and white bohemian-style bikini from Banahot over a set of flowing geometric print mini shorts, Millie oozed beachside elegance.

© @milliebobbybrown The Stranger Things actress also showed off her sun kissed new tan lines

To add to the laid-back vacay look, Millie added a set of chunky, aviator-style brown sunglasses, a chunky silver necklace, gold hoop earrings and wet hair pushed back off her face, likely styled by the crystal-clear blue water shown behind her.

When it comes to effortless summer styling, the It-Brit seems to nail it every year, often seen sharing stylish snaps to her social media accounts in a variety of mini dresses, swimwear delights and denim mini shorts.

© @milliebobbybrown Last summer Millie was seen styling denim mini shorts with her bikinis © @milliebobbybrown Millies bikini wardrobe is extensive and colourful

Last summer, she took her island holiday outfits very seriously, her bikini wardrobe in particular stealing the show.

Though we’re still a few months off before London gets sweltering, it doesn’t hurt to start planning your wardrobe selection. We don’t know about you, but we will most definitely be taking style cues from the Millie and her recent holiday wardrobe.

If you see us tanning in a bikini this weekend in London Fields, yes you did.