Millie Bobby Brown just wore the cutest 'tennis core' outfit to show off her new hairstyle 

Millie Bobby Brown is back to being a brunette and what better way to debut her triumphant comeback than a day spent spectating the Miami Open alongside her husband, Jake Bongiovi and his famous father, Jon Bon Jovi.

The Stranger Things star dyed her signature long locks bleach blonde last month, the perfect addition to her slew of showstopping outfits which she wore during the press tour for her latest Netflix film, The Electric State.

Though fans of Millie and her style welcomed her lighter locks with open arms, you can’t beat your natural colour.

© Getty Images Bold acessories are in for SS25

In true It-girl fashion, the 21-year-old Hollywood heavyweight wore the cutest tennis-approved outfit to accompany her new ‘do.

Styling a colourful striped high neck sleeveless top and a white bubble skirt, she perfected summer dressing. To accessorise the bold look, she wore her newly dyed hair slick backed in a bun which was accompanied by a red frilly scrunchie à la East London girl style. She also topped things off with a set of pink oval sunglasses and a pair of chunky gold hoop earrings.

© GC Images Millie and Jake shared a kiss in the stands

Millie wore the spring-infused look to watch Aryna Sabalenka and Jasmine Paolini of Italy match for the women's semifinal on Day Ten of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium.

As far as tennis-core dressing goes, Millie executed the aesthetic to perfection. The trend on a whole took over the fashion sphere last year, largely thanks to Zendaya and her role in the hit film Challengers. The H! Fashion team describe the trending style as: “Pristine and preppy” and a style that “appeals to both sports enthusiasts and fashion aficionados alike.”

To nail Millie's aesthetic for yourself: “Think of it as the perfect love affair between collegiate fashion and on-court style and you’re on the money. Pleated mini skirts, all-white ensembles, trainers, slouchy socks, collared polo shirts and headbands galore are all hero staples of the aesthetic. Whether you’re a fan of the sport or just love the look, scroll on for the nine essentials needed to get that grand slam look…”