Millie Bobby Brown’s sequin bikini is the Y2K staple we desperately need for summer

All hail Millie Bobby Brown, whose Y2K wardrobe is the gift that keeps on giving.

On Monday, the actress revelled in a moment of nostalgia, sharing a throwback clip of herself and her impeccable summer style from a holiday in Turks and Caicos.

In the video, which was shared on social media, Millie could be seen descending the steps at resort Pearls of Long Bay to reach a white sand beach, sporting a glimmering beige bikini dotted with iridescent sequins.

© @milliebobbybrown The actress looked stunning in beige sequins

In her hands, she clasped a bucket (sandcastles are so chic nowadays) and a white bag containing her beach day essentials. She wore her platinum blonde hair swept up in a messy bun and shielded her face from the intense rays with some frameless sunglasses that perfectly leaned into her Noughties-inspired aesthetic.

Sequin and glitter bikinis became a defining trend of the 2000s, symbolising the era’s love for all things flashy and fun.

Films like Legally Blonde (2001) and High School Musical 2 (2007) showcased these eye-catching swimsuits, most commonly worn by diva-inspired characters or the ‘girly girls.’

© Legally Blonde Legally Blonde (2001)

Celebrities like Paris Hilton and Britney Spears further popularised the look, often spotted in dazzling bikinis on magazine covers and music videos. The trend embodied early 2000s glamour, marrying Y2K aesthetics with a playful, feminine edge.

Today, the trend is prevalent on Gen Z-loved apps such as Depop and Vinted, and has been revived by brands such as Oséree and Missoni.

It seems that Millie is very much in the midst of her Y2K era. Earlier this month, during a talk show appearance, she opted for a ‘mermaidcore’ iridescent rainbow chainmail top and skirt from Paco Rabanne’s SS23 collection.

She subsequently thanked Y2K queen Paris Hilton for letting her borrow the look, captioning her post: “thx @parishilton for the lewk.” Paris chimed in with the comment section, saying: “That’s hot.”