AI has predicted what A-listers will wear to the 2024 Met Gala

It was only a matter of time before AI started predicting outfits and thanks to the latest technology, we no longer have to wait till the First Monday In May to get our Meta Gala fashion fix.

That's right, AI has predicted what some of the world’s most notable names, including Rihanna, Zendaya and Beyoncè, might be donning at this year's fashion spectacle.

The theme for this year's event is ‘The Garden of Time’ which leads fashion fans to assume most of our favourite stars will be incorporating florals, fauna and mother nature into their gilded gowns, and thanks to the handy (yet rather scary) element of AI, assuming is now obsolete.

© Getty Last year Rihanna wore a custom Valentino Haute Couture gown to the Met Gala

The fashion experts over at fashion analytics company Joor had the genius idea of inputing the world's most notable names, alongside their stylist’s names and popped that data into the AI tool MidJourney. They then added the theme ‘The Garden of Time’ et voila - the artificial intelligence illustrated results of what our favourite A-listers might wear...

© ETRO A look from Etro's AI generated campaign

AI has been slowly making its way into the fashion sphere, earlier this year ready-to-wear powerhouse Etro released its Spring 2024 campaign which was completely AI-generated. Before that, Levi’s tapped the power of AI to create a variety of inclusive digital models for its online retail platform, which resulted in a lot of controversy, with many pointing out that the technology is putting human models out of work.

So, what might our favourite stars be donning on the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art this May? Here are just a few of our favourites from the AI expedition...

Rihanna "If Rihanna were to collaborate with stylist Jahleel Weaver for the 2024 Met Gala, they might choose a dress that aligns with Rihanna's bold and boundary-pushing style, as well as Jahleel Weaver's ability to curate striking and trend-setting looks," explains Joor's fashion experts. This gown takes on the Met theme while making sure to incorporate high fashion elements.



Zendaya According to Joor when Zendaya collaborates with long-time stylist Law Roach for the 2024 Met Gala, they will choose a dress that "aligns with Zendaya's versatile and fashion-forward style." Roach is infamous for his ability to curate bold and memorable looks, and has already been instrumental in creating some of the Euphoria star's most iconic Met Gala moments.



© JOOR via MidJourney Beyoncé The last Met Gala Beyoncé attended was in back in May 2016, so you can expect a bold look from the born-again-cowgirl. "This AI generated gown is visually stunning and channels Queen B’s unparalleled style," says Joor.

Ariana Grande Ariana Grande is no stranger to an OTT Met Gala moment. She's likely to choose "a dress that aligns with Grande’s glamorous yet playful aesthetic," says Joor. Looks like the AI was definately AI-ing with this prediction.



© JOOR via MidJourney Kendall Jenner "Kendall Jenner is known for her ability to pull off a mix of high-fashion pieces and streetwear simultaneously," explains Joor. The supermodel is likely work with her long-time stylist Dani Michelle for the 2024 Met Gala, and it showcases a fusion of edgy sophistication and effortless elegance in every ensemble.

Bella Hadid It clear here that AI has designed a dress with Bella Hadid’s edgy yet sophisticated style in mind. The model is a Met Gala veteran, so we can expect her attendance at the 2024 event.

Sarah Jessica Parker This dress has a touch of SJP's Alexander McQueen Met Gala moment about it, so we are sure she'd be happy to wear this imagined dress down the legendary steps of the MMOA.

© JOOR via MidJourney Kim Kardashian Kim Kardashian is no stranger to a silhouette-skimming look, and of course her first ever Met Gala moment was a frenzy of Givenchy florals... so this tech-rendered gown might be exactly what she opts for when 'the first Monday of May' rolls around.

I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait to see how similar, or dissimilar their actual ensembles are come May 6th...