Lux Pascal’s 7 Most Stylish Fashion Moments:

Lux Pascal turned heads at the Gladiator II premiere in a stunning cut-out dress, adding yet another unforgettable moment to her red carpet style portfolio.

The American-Chilean actress, and sister of Pedro Pascal, may not have been on your radar yet, but she has been serving up sleek and effortlessly chic looks across major events. The 32-year-old is recognized for her compelling roles in La Jauría, La California, and her appearance alongside her brother in Netflix’s hit series Narcos.

She honed her craft with a BFA in acting from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile. In 2019, she took her talent to the next level by enrolling in Juilliard's prestigious MFA Acting program, graduating in 2023.

In 2021, Lux shared her journey of transitioning in an inspiring cover story for Chile’s Ya magazine. Reflecting on her experience, she said her family embraced her identity wholeheartedly, explaining that it was “almost something that they expected to happen.” She also shared, “It doesn’t make me anxious to see old photos of myself.” Navigating her journey with authenticity and grace, Lux described her experience before transitioning as “playing with a deck of cards that was not mine,” adding, "I finally dared to participate in this game with my own cards, as the person I am."

© Jeff Spicer Pedro Pascal and Lux Pascal made a joint appearance at the Gladiator II global premiere in London

A Close Bond:

Lux Pascal, Pedro Pascal's younger sister, shares a close bond with the Mandalorian actor. Pedro has been a strong supporter of Lux’s journey as a transgender woman, he shared an image of his sister's Ya cover story on his Instagram account.

Pedro Pascal’s Siblings:

Pedro Pascal has three siblings. He’s the oldest, with two sisters, Lux and Javiera, and a brother, Nicolás. Each sibling has carved out a unique path, but they’re all incredibly supportive of each other, often seen cheering each other on in their respective careers.

Inside Her Love Life:

Lux Pascal has been open about embracing her LGBTQ+ identity, and sharing her journey. She has been in a relationship with Chilean actor and musician José Antonio Raffo since 2011.

Lux Pascal’s 7 Most Stylish Fashion Moments:

1/ 7 © Simon Ackerman Gothic Glam Velvet In a black velvet gown with daring cutouts, Lux brought gothic glam to the Gladiator II red carpet. The structured silhouette paired with a thigh-high slit and an emerald detail gave off dark, regal vibes. She owned the night with the look, balancing elegance and edginess.

2/ 7 © Frazer Harrison Silver Screen Siren Channelling old Hollywood, Lux wowed in a sleek, black mermaid gown with a high neck. The gown's silhouette was classic, while minimalist styling kept the look modern. Her poise and subtle confidence made this ensemble a powerful yet timeless statement at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards.

3/ 7 © Leon Bennett Retro Revival Lux embraced 1970s vibes with her bold red two-piece, featuring flared pants and a fitted top. The cutout detail and vibrant colour made it a striking, unforgettable choice. It was a perfect throwback moment with a modern twist, turning heads effortlessly at WeAudition's opening night party in Toronto.

4/ 7 © Borja B. Hojas Rose Tinted Lux looked ethereal in a black bodycon dress with an asymmetric floral detail for YSL's Loveshine presentation in Madrid. The rose accent added a hint of softness to the bold cut, creating a perfect blend of edgy and romantic.

5/ 7 © Dia Dipasupil Prada Power This black Prada co-ord was all about sleek, modern vibes. With a cropped top and fitted skirt, Lux showcased her effortlessly chic, contemporary style. Paired with white boots, it was a bold twist on monochrome that gave off cool-girl energy at Sundance Film Festival.

6/ 7 © Emma McIntyre Red Romance In a striking red lace gown with a high slit, Lux brought drama and elegance to the 2023 LACMA Art+Film gala. The dress' intricate detailing and daring cut balanced sensuality with sophistication, making it an unforgettable, statement-making choice that exuded confidence and style.