The White Lotus Season 3 luxury style moments I, a Fashion Editor, just can't stop thinking about

With The White Lotus Season 3 transporting us to the sun-drenched beauty of Thailand, you just knew the fashion was going to serve. This season, the wardrobe is a blend of bohemian luxury, effortless resortwear, and power-dressing that feels aspirational yet attainable. It’s a masterclass in vacation dressing, with characters using style to signal everything from privilege to identity crises.

And let’s be real: if there’s one takeaway from this season, it’s that we all need to level up our vacation wardrobes immediately.

From Zimmermann boho-chic to Valentino glitz, the show once again proves that vacation dressing is an art form in itself. More than just a collection of pretty outfits, the wardrobe choices in The White Lotus tell us who these characters are—or at least, who they want to be. Whether it’s Piper’s free-spirited prints, Jaclyn’s unapologetic glamour, or Mook’s effortless cool, each look adds a new layer to the storytelling.

I’ve been obsessing over the looks ever since the first teaser dropped, and now that the season is in full swing, I have some thoughts. Here are the standout style moments that I simply can’t stop thinking about...

The White Lotus Season 3: Luxury Style Moments



© HBO Jaclyn’s Valentino Moment – The Ultimate “I’m a Star” Dress Michelle Monaghan’s Jaclyn seriously pulled off this look. Her shimmering Valentino minidress is pure red carpet-meets-resortwear perfection. The all-over sequins, plunging neckline, and warm, summery hues make it perfect for the tropical backdrop of Thailand. Jaclyn’s character is all about making a statement, and this dress does just that. Valentino’s ability to blend high-fashion glamour with vacation-ready ease makes this one of my top picks for the season.

© HBO Mook’s Hotel Uniform - Effortlessly Cool When we meet Mook, played by Lisa of BLACKPINK fame, in the early episodes, she’s sporting what is, quite possibly, the coolest hotel uniform in TV history. Unlike the standard stiff and uninspired uniforms we usually see, Mook’s look is from Tombolo. The short-sleeve button-up with matching cargo shorts—a stylish, relaxed take on the resort aesthetic. Mook is effortlessly cool, and her uniform reflects just that. (Note to luxury hotels: please take notes and update your uniforms accordingly.)

© HBO Piper's Zimmermann Dress – A Boho Dream Piper, played by Sarah Catherine Hook, may be struggling to convince her mother of her religious conversion, but at least she’s convinced me of her impeccable style. The budding Buddhist and spiritual seeker, her aesthetic leans toward free-spirited, yet polished holiday chic. One of her most stunning fashion moments? A halterneck Zimmermann dress, printed with soft, earthy hues and a flowing silhouette that feels like it was made for sunset strolls on the beach. It’s ethereal, yet grounded—just like her character’s personal journey. Zimmermann has long been a go-to for luxe vacation dressing, and this piece is a masterclass in effortless elegance.

© HBO Chelsea' Crochet Moment – Beachy & Boho There's something about crochet that just screams luxe beachside glamour, and Aimee Lou Wood’s character delivers in spades. She steps out in the ‘Petit Fours’ dress by My Beachy Side, a fully hand-crocheted mini dress that balances boho charm with a touch of sultry edge. What makes this dress extra special? It’s crafted from vegan leather and handmade by talented female artisans, proving that you can look incredible while supporting ethical fashion. The dress effortlessly transitions from day to night, making it a must-have for any fashion-forward traveler.

© HBO Chloe's Custom Jacquemus Swim Set – The Luxe Poolside Fantasy Charlotte Le Bon’s Chloe delivers the ultimate rich-girl-in-paradise look with a custom Jacquemus pink swimsuit and matching sheer sarong. It’s feminine, flirty, and a little bit decadent—exactly what you’d expect from a stylish model on an exotic getaway. Paired with Oliver Peoples x Khaite sunglasses and Les Boucles Ovalo Hoop Earrings by Jacquemus, Chloe’s entire look is an aspirational blend of effortless luxury and trend-forward styling. If there was ever an outfit that made you want to book a five-star resort just to lounge poolside, this is it.