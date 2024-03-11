The most glamorous Oscars 2024 afterparty gowns: Jessica Alba, Jennifer Coolidge, Elizabeth Hurley and more

Following the glamorous 2024 Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, a constellation of stars gathered to honour the evening's victors at the Vanity Fair afterparty as well as Elton John's legendary Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party (now in it's 32nd year). This former soirée is being expertly hosted by Radhika Jones, and these gatherings have evolved into an equally anticipated showcase of fashion, offering yet another dazzling spectacle to the formal proceedings of the night.
The red carpet may have displayed a parade of breathtaking gowns, but the afterparty attire worn by celebrities like Sandra Oh elevated the fashion stakes even higher. Their ensembles, featuring mesmerising sequins and silhouettes, underscore the event's legacy as a stage for sartorial excellence.
Scroll on to witness the most glamorous after party gowns of the night…
A.V. Rockwell
A.V. Rockwell stunned in an elegant blush pink gown boasting a unique off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress, which ends with a simple hem, allowed the dramatic bell-shaped sleeves to stand out.
Sofía Vergara
The Griselda star went with a classic black mermaid silhouette number. The strapless gown's cut-out feature are accented by large black bows, to create a feminine look.
Chrissy Teigen
Chrissy Teigen donned a sheer shimmering silver gown embellished with floral appliqués, that featured a high slit. She completed the look with metallic heels.
Kerry Washington
Kerry Washington wore a glamorous floor-length black gown with intricate detailing. It featured a semi-sheer bodice embellished with crystals and a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline.
Chloë Sevigny
Chloë Sevigny dressed in a bold red one-shoulder mini dress which was proved good things come in small packages. The oversized, dramatic bow draped over the shoulder and cascaded down the front.
Katharine McPhee
The singer wore a beaded, sheer gown with adorable black bow straps. Adorned with intricate beading and sequin detailing, the dress proved more is more.
Radhika Jones
Radhika Jones stunned in a royal blue gown with a sleek silhouette, enhanced with a sweeping over-the-shoulder adornment.
Leslie Mann
Leslie Mann wore a two-tone dress featuring a structured velvet bodice and a crisp white knee-length skirt. The look was complemented with a statement necklace and classic black pointed heels.
Julia Fox
Julia Fox kept true to her avant-garde style by wearing a bold black mini dress with 'barely there' sheer panels. Her makeup was just as dramatic with smoky eyes and long, wavy blonde hair.
Elizabeth Hurley & Heidi Klum
To attend her close pal's bash, Liz Hurley opted for a long-sleeved golden sequined dress with a plunging neckline and a cinched waist. Meanwhile supermodel Heidi Klum went with a dramatic off-the-shoulder gown featuring crystalline embellished fabric.
Jessica Alba
Jessica Alba donned a form-fitting, shimmering silver dress from Tamara Ralph featuring an off-shoulder neckline with a subtle sweetheart cut, adorned with ornate floral appliqué detailing.
Jennifer Coolidge
Jennifer Coolidge wore a distinctive piece by Dolce & Gabbana with a striking net overlay of geometric, diamond-shaped cutouts, which added a modern edge to the garment and provided a daring peekaboo effect.
Sandra Oh
Sandra Oh wore a captivating celestial gown that featured a gradient ombré design with a dynamic blend of textures. The bodice's deep navy blue hue, embellished with tiny sparkling sequins gradually which become denser and transition into metallic paillettes in a mix of gold, copper and bronze shades.