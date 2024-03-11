Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The most glamorous Oscars 2024 afterparty gowns: Jessica Alba, Jennifer Coolidge, Elizabeth Hurley and more
Delve into the glitz and glamour that followed the Academy Awards  with our coverage of the afterparties...

Updated 2 minutes ago
Kelly Sawyer Patricof, Jessica Alba, Leslie Mann, and Kerry Washington
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor
Following the glamorous 2024 Oscars ceremony at the Dolby Theatre, a constellation of stars gathered to honour the evening's victors at the Vanity Fair afterparty as well as Elton John's legendary Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party (now in it's 32nd year). This former soirée is being expertly hosted by Radhika Jones, and these gatherings have evolved into an equally anticipated showcase of fashion, offering yet another dazzling spectacle to the formal proceedings of the night.

The red carpet may have displayed a parade of breathtaking gowns, but the afterparty attire worn by celebrities like Sandra Oh elevated the fashion stakes even higher. Their ensembles, featuring mesmerising sequins and silhouettes, underscore the event's legacy as a stage for sartorial excellence. 

Scroll on to witness the most glamorous after party gowns of the night…

A.V. Rockwell

A.V. Rockwell© Daniele Venturelli

A.V. Rockwell stunned in an elegant blush pink gown boasting a unique off-the-shoulder neckline. The dress, which ends with a simple hem, allowed the dramatic bell-shaped sleeves to stand out.

Sofía Vergara

Sofía Vergara© Phillip Faraone/VF24

The Griselda star went with a classic black mermaid silhouette number. The strapless gown's cut-out feature are accented by large black bows, to create a feminine look.


Chrissy Teigen

Chrissy Teigen attends 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jonesat Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 10, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images)© Daniele Venturelli

Chrissy Teigen donned a sheer shimmering silver gown embellished with floral appliqués, that featured a high slit. She completed the look with metallic heels.

Kerry Washington

Kerry Washington© Daniele Venturelli

Kerry Washington wore a glamorous floor-length black gown with intricate detailing. It featured a semi-sheer bodice embellished with crystals and a ruffled off-the-shoulder neckline.

Chloë Sevigny

Chloë Sevigny© Daniele Venturelli
Chloë Sevigny dressed in a bold red one-shoulder mini dress which was proved good things come in small packages. The oversized, dramatic bow draped over the shoulder and cascaded down the front.

Katharine McPhee

Katharine McPhee© Variety

The singer wore a beaded, sheer gown with adorable black bow straps. Adorned with intricate beading and sequin detailing, the dress proved more is more. 

Radhika Jones

Radhika Jones© Jamie McCarthy

Radhika Jones stunned in a royal blue gown with a sleek silhouette, enhanced with a sweeping over-the-shoulder adornment.

Leslie Mann

Leslie Mann© Jamie McCarthy

Leslie Mann wore a two-tone dress featuring a structured velvet bodice and a crisp white knee-length skirt. The look was complemented with a statement necklace and classic black pointed heels.

Julia Fox

Julia Fox attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 32nd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party© Monica Schipper

Julia Fox kept true to her avant-garde style by wearing a bold black mini dress with 'barely there' sheer panels. Her makeup was just as dramatic with smoky eyes and long, wavy blonde hair.

Elizabeth Hurley & Heidi Klum

Elizabeth Hurley and Heidi Klum© Theo Wargo

To attend her close pal's bash, Liz Hurley opted for a long-sleeved golden sequined dress with a plunging neckline and a cinched waist. Meanwhile supermodel Heidi Klum went with a dramatic off-the-shoulder gown featuring crystalline embellished fabric.


Jessica Alba

Jessica Alba© MICHAEL TRAN

Jessica Alba donned a form-fitting, shimmering silver dress from Tamara Ralph featuring an off-shoulder neckline with a subtle sweetheart cut,  adorned with ornate floral appliqué detailing.

Jennifer Coolidge

Jennifer Coolidge© MICHAEL TRAN

Jennifer Coolidge wore a distinctive piece by Dolce & Gabbana with a striking net overlay of geometric, diamond-shaped cutouts, which added a modern edge to the garment and provided a daring peekaboo effect.

Sandra Oh

Canadian-American actress Sandra Oh attends the Vanity Fair Oscars Party© MICHAEL TRAN

Sandra Oh wore a captivating celestial gown that featured a gradient ombré design with a dynamic blend of textures. The bodice's deep navy blue hue, embellished with tiny sparkling sequins gradually which become denser and transition into metallic paillettes in a mix of gold, copper and bronze shades.

