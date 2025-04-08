EXCLUSIVE: Dënis Colak-Taylor on motherhood, social media and maison Dior

Dënis Colak-Taylor is a creative force. With a background in digital storytelling and a loyal online following, she’s carved out a niche where luxe meets real life.

Naturally, her penchant for sophistication extends to party planning. On April 4, Dënis hosted a beautiful baby shower in Dior’s private dining room in the New Bond Street boutique.

The collaboration with the maison merged Dënis’ eye for detail with the brand’s unapologetic elegance, creating a dreamy event that resonated with both fashion lovers and fellow mums. Monogrammed prams met with pristine cream interiors and blooming white rose displays, culminating in a touching event to celebrate the upcoming arrival of her second son.

© Darren Gerrish The influencer celebrated the upcoming arrival of her second son with Dior

Dënis’ signature style, elevated yet approachable, made partnering with Dior for her baby shower a perfect fit. The influencer, who has yielded upwards of 500k followers on Instagram, is rarely seen without a touch of designer magic. From Chanel bucket hats to Hermès Birkins, her luxury archive is a thing of pure wonder.

We spoke to Dënis about navigating motherhood second time round, social media and partnering with Dior to bring her blissful baby shower bash to life.

How does it feel to celebrate this special moment surrounded by Dior’s elegance?

Celebrating this moment with Dior felt incredibly special. Their elegance brought a softness and intimacy to the day that really reflected how I was feeling—grateful, emotional, and full of love. It wasn’t just beautiful, it felt meaningful. I’ll always remember how honoured and celebrated I felt.

© Darren Gerrish The event was hosted in Dior's private dining room in London

Can you describe the outfit you’re wearing today? How does it reflect your style as a mother-to-be?

I wore a black midi dress paired with a white cape—simple, elegant, and timeless. I wanted something that felt elevated yet effortless, which really reflects how I approach style in motherhood: considered but never overdone.

How did you go about planning this special day and curating the space?

I wanted the space to feel warm, inviting, and true to Dior’s elegant aesthetic. We kept everything in soft whites with touches of blue to celebrate my baby boy, and added playful elements like bears and animals to keep it sweet, personal and reflective of the house patterns. Comfort was also important, so we made sure there were plenty of sofas for everyone to relax and really enjoy the moment.

Do you have any designer pieces you’re particularly excited to share with your baby in the future?

Having two boys feels different than if I had a girl, but there are still special pieces I’d love to pass down—like classic timepieces or maybe a beautiful cashmere coat. I think it’s more about the story behind the piece than the actual piece itself. I hope they’ll appreciate the meaning and memories attached to them.

© Darren Gerrish Dënis celebrated the milestone moment with her husband and first-born son

What’s been the most unexpected part of your pregnancy journey so far?

This time, it’s been more of a mental journey than a physical one. I expected the same symptoms, but I didn’t expect how much more emotional and reflective I’d feel. It’s taught me to slow down, listen to myself, and embrace the in-between moments

How do you balance motherhood with your influencer career, and how do you see it evolving?

It’s a constant dance, but one I’ve come to embrace. I’ve learned to be more intentional with my time and say no to what doesn’t serve my family or my creative vision. Keeping a strong sense of who I am outside of motherhood has always been important to me—it allows me to show up more fully in both roles. Motherhood has shifted my priorities in a beautiful way, and I can feel that shaping the kind of work I want to create and the stories I want to tell.”

If you could design a Dior baby collection, what would it look like?

It would be timeless and understated—soft neutral tones, beautiful textures, and subtle nods to classic Dior tailoring. Think cashmere knits, tiny collars, delicate embroidery, and pieces that feel both playful and refined. A collection that feels special but never too precious to wear and play in.

© Darren Gerrish Dënis' toddler Lucien was the star of the show

What’s one piece of advice you’d give to other influencers navigating pregnancy while maintaining their brand?

Stay close to your voice. It’s easy to feel the pressure to share everything or to fit into a certain narrative, but the most powerful thing you can do is honour your own pace and boundaries. Your audience will connect with your honesty, not your perfection. Pregnancy and early motherhood are deeply personal, and it’s okay to figure it out as you go—both as a woman and as a creator.

How are you preparing for life post baby?

I will focus on creating space—both physically and emotionally. I will slow down, be present, and prepare gently without overplanning. With my second, I know it will be less about having everything perfectly in place and more about being open to the rhythm of those early days. I also want to make sure to carve out time for myself, so I can show up fully for both my boys.

What’s your ultimate self-care routine during pregnancy?

For me, self-care during pregnancy is about creating calm, consistent rituals that help me show up for myself. I started taking tennis lessons last year, and even though I’ve slowed down, I still play once a week—it keeps me connected to who I am. A nourishing skincare routine, early nights, a good read, and daily meditation have become small but meaningful ways to feel grounded and present.

The Dior-based bash exuded elegance

How do you imagine your baby’s first fashion moment? Will they be rocking Dior from the start?

Yes, a touch of Dior from the start feels right—just enough to mark the moment.

Dior is known for luxury, but what’s your go-to affordable beauty or fashion item?

While I love the beauty of luxury, I think it’s all about balance. A simple white tee or a well-cut knit can look great when styled with intention. In beauty, I always go back to rich, nourishing creams and multi-use products that feel comforting and effective.

What do you most look forward to about becoming a mum?

This time, I’m most looking forward to deepening everything I’ve already come to love about being a mum. With my second, there’s less of the unknown and more space to be present—to really take in those quiet moments, the softness, the bonding. I’m excited to see the connection between my two boys grow, and to witness this new little personality unfold in our family.