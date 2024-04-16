Anya Taylor-Joy's sheer gloves are 2024's most unexpectedly chic accessory

Spring fashion and dopamine dressing go hand in hand like a dream, there's just something about the season of new beginnings that lends itself to brighter, optimistic hues. Right?

However, it seems that Anya Taylor-Joy has taken a completely different approach when it comes to her new-season evening wardrobe, and we can't help but admire her ingenuity.

© Getty Anya styled her dress alongside sheer opera gloves

The Last Night in Soho star swerved a vibrant colour palette in New York on Monday evening in favour of an edgier, all-black ensemble.

Among other stars including Charlize Theron, Michelle Williams and Rosamund Pike, the 28-year-old was invited to attend Dior's Pre-Fall 2024 Ready-To-Wear show in New York, hosted at Brooklyn Museum.

© Getty The actress opted for an elegant LBD

Even in between official fashion seasons, Anya brought her signature style A-game, looking infinitely chic in a black midi dress.

The piece featured a strapless neckline with a sheer panel over the décolletage which extended round to the rear of the dress, creating the illusion of a backless design. A slender belt cinched in her waist, giving the piece a sense of structure.

But the aspect of her outfit that caught our eye above all else was her unconventional accessory choice. The Dune: Part Two actress styled her LBD alongside elegant opera gloves, also cut from an ultra-fine mesh to tie in with her dress.

Opera gloves have long been a symbol of decadence and old-school glamour, synonymous with formal dress codes. They were a huge celebrity red carpet hit last year, having been spotted on Florence Pugh, Gigi Hadid and even the Princess of Wales.

In sporting a pair in a sheer fabric, Anya added a sultry edge to her evening look, creating a sense of dimension and depth. The actress completed her ensemble with angular stilettos, a glossy headband and a charcoal smoky eye.