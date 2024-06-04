The best dressed guests at Dior's 2025 Cruise Show

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Dior 2025 Cruise Show was nothing short of a sartorial spectacle, with guests the showcasing the pinnacle highland-approved elegance. Set against the breathtaking backdrop of Scotland's Drummond Castle's verdant garden in Perthshire, the event was a dazzling display.

From chic cream dresses to bold leopard prints, the A-list brought their A-game, embodying the spirit of Dior with every stylish detail. Emma Raducanu and Geri Halliwell embraced timeless elegance in creamy white and quilted handbags, while Hello! Fashion cover star Amelie Gassmann and Alexa Chung dared to stun in edgy leather coats and fierce cutout designs.

The Best Dressed Guests at Dior Cruise 2025:

© Dave Benett Maisie Williams Leopard print goes luxe. Maisie's daring outfit featured a short-sleeve belted coat in a bold print, layered over a black turtleneck and tights. With a chic headband and classic black flats, it’s retro with a modern twist.



© Andrew Milligan - PA Images Emma Raducanu Emma wore a chic 'Wimbledon white' dress that was all about elegant simplicity. The dress featured a belted waist paired with black heels and a delicate handbag. An effortlessly polished look perfect for a Cruise soirée.

© Dave Benett Lily Collins Rocking classic noir, everyone's favourite Netflix francophile fashionista was a vision in an all-black ensemble. Lily's sleek turtleneck under her structured jacket, was paired with a long skirt and patent leather boots. She exuded sophistication and a touch of 'Emily in Perthshire' charm.

© Pascal Le Segretain Rosamund Pike Sleek and stylish, the Saltburn star's black-on-white look featured a long black coat draped over a turtleneck and wide-leg white trousers. Paired with a white handbag and red lipstick, it was a striking monochrome combination.

© Arnold Jerocki Pierre Casiraghi and Beatrice Borromeo This royal duo is the epitome of couple goals. Pierre was sharp in a khaki double-breasted suit, while Beatrice stuned in a black-and-white checkered ensemble. Her look was completed with a sleek bun and a black handbag, making them undoubtably the most stylish pair at the show.

© Dave Benett Amalie Gassmann Embracing the edgy vibes, Hello! Fashion's June-July 2024 cover star ensemble was all about black leather. Her double-breasted coat was paired with fierce high boots and sheer tights, accessorised with a black Dior handbag.

© Arnold Jerocki Geri Halliwell Channeling timeless elegance, Geri Halliwell stunned in a creamy all-white outfit. Her high-neck blouse tucked into a flowing A-line skirt, topped with a cropped jacket and paired with classic heels and a quilted handbag. The former Spice Girl epitomised Scottish sophistication.

© Arnold Jerocki Alexa Chung A blend of chic and casual, Alexa's look includes a long velvet coat over a crisp white shirt and black shorts, accessorised with a stylish handbag and classic heels. Once again the style icon showcased the perfect mix of classic and cool.

© Pascal Le Segretain Anya Taylor-Joy The Mad Max: Furiosa star's fashion-forward ensemble featured a grey blazer paired with tights boasting daring cutouts and patent leather boots. The look was completed with her signature platinum blonde tresses.