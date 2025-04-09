Phoebe Dynevor’s lemon yellow gown is a romantic spring dream

A zest for lemon-based hues is currently gripping the fashion sphere - and it seems that even Hollywood’s elite are jumping on the bandwagon.

On Tuesday, Bridgerton actress Phoebe Dynevor joined her fiancé Cameron Fuller at the premiere of Universal Pictures' Drop at TCL Chinese Theatre in Los Angeles.

For the hotly-anticipated affair, the 29-year-old slipped into a beautiful draped gown, featuring a pale lemon yellow hue, a classic crepe fabric, romantic side splits and long sleeves. The pastel piece was teamed with a pair of black strappy heels, allowing all eyes to fall upon the ethereal garment.

© Getty Images Cameron Fuller and Phoebe Dynevor attended the premiere of Universal Pictures' "Drop' at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood

The Louis Vuitton muse wore her caramel-coloured tresses swept back in a pristinely curated bun, placing emphasis on a glowing beauty blend that framed her English Rose features.

Her husband-to-be, who produced the film, looked suave in a classic black suit with a crisp white shirt and tie.

© Getty Images Phoebe looked mesmerising in a pale yellow goqn

Drop is a suspense thriller directed by Christopher Landon, premiering April 11, 2025. The film stars Meghann Fahy as Violet, a widowed mother on her first date in years with Henry, played by Brandon Sklenar. During their dinner, Violet receives anonymous, threatening AirDrop messages, forcing her into a deadly ultimatum: kill her date or risk her family's safety. It's safe to say that thriller fans are counting down the days.

Butter shades have dominated the trends cycle since 2024. Pastel yellow peppered the SS24 runways, seen on the catwalks of Jacquemus, Miu Miu, Zimmermann and Stella McCartney.

Today, the hue remains an It-girl signifier, championed by brands such as Proenza Schouler, Prada, Loro Piana, Loewe, Alexander McQueen, Chloé, Gucci and many, many more.

Fellow stars who approve of the trend include Emily Ratajkowski, who was spotted sporting a butter yellow midi dress last week. The fitted dress featured a plunging neckline and thick straps- a subtle yet elegant option for a date day in the Big Apple.