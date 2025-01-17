Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor perfects stylish winter dressing in knee high boots
Phoebe Dynevor attends The Cinema Society Screening Of "Inheritance" at Crosby Street Hotel on January 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Phoebe Dynevor flaunts her fashion prowess in three outfits in one day

The British actress perfected stylish winter dressing whilst promoting 'Inheritance' in New York

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
What's better than a style icon giving us one perfect on-trend, season-appropriate outfit? Giving us three in one day. 

Thank you, Phoebe Dynevor, for providing all the inspiration we need this winter, for absolutely every occasion.

The Bridgerton star skyrocketed to the top of our sartorial radar after she took the spotlight in the first season of Netflix's record-breaking period drama Bridgerton. From being the first fashionista ever to wear a Victoria Beckham design to the Met Gala, to taking wardrobe staples and making them her own, the 29-year-old Louis Vuitton muse is a certified It-girl.

On Thursday, Phoebe stepped out three times in one day in totally different outfits, and we honestly don't know which one is our favourite. 

Phoebe Dynevor is seen outside NBC Studio on January 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)
First, she perfected Earth-toned dressing in a mocha-hued jacket and mini skirt set layered with a light brown wool coat featuring statement padded shoulders. A pair of black knee-high boots and a black Celine bag finished off her Hailey Bieber-coded look.

Is the cheugy midi making a comeback?

Completely switching up the dress code, Phoebe attended the Inheritance screening in a 2010-infused bodycon midi dress featuring a high-waisted black skirt and a sculpted strapless white bodice. She scooped her hair up in a sleek high bun and added a pair of sophisticated black court heels.

Phoebe Dynevor at the "Inheritance" Special Screening held at Crosby Street Hotel on January 16, 2025 in New York, New York. (Photo by Steve Eichner/Variety via Getty Images)© Variety via Getty Images
Phoebe proved the power of all black

Last but certainly not least, Phoebe oozed 90s supermodel cool in a form-fitting black maxi dress, layered with a belted leather jacket. The outerwear style is an A-list style icon prerequisite. From Hailey Bieber to Dua Lipa, Bella Hadid and Maya Jama - it's a staple piece in every cool-girl's off-duty wardrobe.

Inheritance is the actress' latest project. Starring alongside Rhys Ifans, the film follows Maya (played by Phoebe), who learns her father was once a spy. She has to unravel the mysteries of her past as she finds herself at the centre of an international conspiracy.

