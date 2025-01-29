Phoebe Dynevor is the ultimate girl next door in high-rise jeans

Every so often, the fashion sphere is blessed with a new muse to coo over.

Phoebe Dynevor, who shot to prominence following her leading role on Netflix’s Bridgerton, has established herself as the one-to-watch among style connoisseurs.

The Louis Vuitton ambassador is a picture of grace, known in the industry for her Audrey Hepburn-esque beauty and elegant personal style.

© @louisa_jacobson The 30-year-old channelled Quiet Luxury

On Tuesday, Phoebe’s loyal legion of fans were treated to a brand new look courtesy of the actress’ friend. The star reposted a snap of herself and her colourfully accessorised comrade during an evening out with friends.

For the after-hours soirée, the 29-year-old wrapped up warm in a textural fossil grey coat layered over a black baby tee and styled with high-rise jeans in a mid-blue vintage wash. The actress paired the casual combination with some square-toe boots in buttery black leather, complemented by her leather hobo bag featuring subtle gold accents.

Phoebe wore her sleek auburn hair swept back into a low bun to reveal a natural yet glowing makeup blend - the actress’ go-to palette.

© GC Images The Louis Vuitton muse has exceptional style

We have a lot to thank the actress for, primarily for providing all the inspiration we need this January.

Earlier this month, Phoebe stepped out three times in one day in totally different outfits, and we could decipher which topped our ranking.

First, she perfected earth-toned dressing in a mocha-hued jacket and mini skirt set layered with a light brown wool coat featuring statement padded shoulders. A pair of black knee-high boots and a black Celine bag finished off her Hailey Bieber-coded look.

Completely switching up the dress code, Phoebe attended the Inheritance screening in a 2010-infused bodycon midi dress featuring a high-waisted black skirt and a sculpted strapless white bodice

The cherry on top of the trifecta? A form-fitting black maxi dress, layered with a belted leather jacket. Touché, Phoebe, touché.