Phoebe Dynevor dazzles in tailored playsuit for Victoria's Secret show

Fashion darling Phoebe Dynevor was among the cluster of stars to descend upon the Victoria’s Secret Show 2024 hosted on Tuesday night.

The Bridgerton actress graced the scene in New York, accompanied by industry insiders and influencers alike, to witness the brand’s epic return to the public sphere. Bouncing back after a six-year-long hiatus, the hotly-anticipated show oversaw performances from Cher and Tyga, in addition to mother-daughter duo Lila and Kate Moss hit the runway.

For the star-studded affair, Phoebe opted for a neatly tailored look, slipping into a suit-style playsuit hailing from Michael Kors’ spring/summer 2025 runway collection. The garment features a nipped-in waist, sleek lapels, long sleeves, a black hue and a bodysuit cut, merging traditional tailoring with lingerie romance.

© Getty Phoebe wore Michael Kors for the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2024

The British star wore her auburn hair down loose and coiled to the side, complete with a dark smokey eye and porcelain complexion combination.

Her attire was finessed by a pair of sheer black tights and heels, making for a suave yet sultry after-hours aesthetic.

© Getty The Bridgerton actress celebrated the return of the show after a 6-year hiatus

Phoebe was joined by her boyfriend and husband-to-be Cameron Fuller at the bash, which took place in the Brooklyn Navy Yard's Duggal Greenhouse.

The extravaganza returned following prolonged controversy, involving issues around diversity and transphobia. Since its debut in 1995, the brand’s runway has become a pop-culture staple, and this year’s edition was an attempt to rekindle its legacy following the fallout.

© Getty The star was joined by her husband-to-be at the New York bash

Plus-size models like Ashley Graham and Paloma Elsesser joined the casting lineup to showcase body diversity and redefine traditional beauty standards, while new ‘Angels' such as Lila Moss entered the pearly gates to join the VS family.

The aforementioned shared the stage with some familiar faces, including former angels Adriana Lima, Gigi Hadid, Taylor Hill, and Barbara Palvin, who brought back their signature walks for the lingerie empire.

However, many faces were noticeably absent from the lineup, including Cara Delevingne, Kendall Jenner, Elsa Hosk and Romee Strijd.