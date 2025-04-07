Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski perfect spring style during girls' date-day in NYC
Emily Ratajkowski (L) and Sydney Sweeney attend the Kerastase Pop-Up at Lavan New York, both wearing bustier dresses© Getty Images for KÃ©rastase

The stylish duo donned bustier dresses to attend a Kérastase Pop-Up in the Big Apple on Sunday afternoon

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

As far as iconic famous friendship duos go, Sydney Sweeney and Emily Ratajkowski are most definitely at the top of the podium. 

Both seriously stylish in their own ways, the It-girl pairing dressed to utter perfection to walk hand in hand down the New York City streets on Sunday afternoon. 

Sydney Sweeney (L) and Emily Ratajkowski are seen filming for Kerastase in the Meatpacking District on April 04, 2025 in New York City, both wearing dresses© GC Images
Name a more iconic and stylish duo...

Spotted en route to the Kérastase Pop-Up at Lavan New York, Sydney, who is the global brand ambassador for the famed French luxury haircare brand, and Emily, who recently had “the worst haircut” of her life last week and called on Kérastase to fix it, dressed to impress for the sunny afternoon event. 

Emily Ratajkowski attends the Kerastase Pop-Up at Lavan New York on April 04, 2025 in New York City wearing a butter yellow midi dress© Getty Images for KÃ©rastase
Emily's sleek look was peak SS25

Emily, who is known for her cool-girl street style looks, opted for a simple bodycon midi dress in a dreamy shade of butter yellow. The fitted dress featured a plunging neckline and thick straps- a subtle yet elegant option for a date day in the Big Apple. 

To complete her simple ensemble, EmRata wore a pair of strappy transparent heels, a pair of sleek sunglasses and a colourful beaded vintage mini bag. For hair, the Kérastase team worked overtime to hide her new bangs (IYKYK), styling her brunette locks in a wavy mermaidcore aesthetic. 

Sydney Sweeney poses next to Emily Ratajkowski at the Kerastase pop-up at Lavan © GC Images
Sydney's dreamy mini would make the perfect cool-girl bridal dress

As for Euphoria actress Sydney, the 27-year-old blonde bombshell wore the cutest ivory-toned bustier mini dress, which came complete with voluminous draping accents on the skirt. Sydney styled the cool-girl-bride-approved mini with a set of oval sunglasses and a pair of cream Bottega Veneta ‘Knot Sandal’ heels. 

Sydney Sweeney (L) and Emily Ratajkowski attend the Kerastase Pop-Up at Lavan New York, posing together in front of large fake flowers© Getty Images for KÃ©rastase
The gal pals were all smiles for the event

The ultra-chic gal pals made a strong case for spring-infused style in their contrasting looks, serving up some much-needed style inspiration to those of us still unsure of what to wear as the weather begins to warm. 

If ever in doubt, you can always call on Emily and Sydney to inspire, and their most recent ensembles prove just that. 

