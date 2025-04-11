Simone Ashley's yellow bodycon dress is a spring dream

By now, you would have (or should have) noticed that the fashion world is currently obsessed with one prominent hue at the minute and it seems even the A-listers are on board.

Butter yellow is by far the most popular colourway for SS25, and Simone Ashley just proved how joy-inducing and versatile the dreamy tone can be.

Posting to her Instagram story on Thursday afternoon, the Bridgerton star posed for a stylish snap, wearing a stretchy, body-con one-shoulder gown to frolic through the grassy glade.

© @simoneashley Simone styled the dress to utter perfection

To the trained eye, Simone’s glamorous yellow dress looks to be the ‘Ruched cutout jersey gown’ from Alaia, made from a semi sheer stretch fabric that also features a cut out accent at the waist and a thigh-high slit on one side.

Though it’s unclear where the actress was frolicking to, her strappy bedazzled heels, side parted ponytail and gold hoop earrings suggest she was en route to somewhere glamorous.

Buttery tones of yellow have surged by 111% in the past three months, according to UK search data from Glimpse, beating out previous trending colourways, including mocha mousse and hues of red.

© @simoneashley The actress chamoioned Isabel Marant for her Texan getaway

The It-Brit is currently taking some well-deserved time off from her A-list career, currently in Texas soaking up the spring sun. Just a few days ago she shared a selection of snaps with a similar back-drop, wearing a denim skirt and strapless top combo which she paired with cowgirl-core boots.

There’s no question that the 30-year-old’s style game is unmatched at the moment, each and every time she steps out in something more enviable than the last.

We can say for certain, but we can only hope Simone’s holiday lasts a few more weeks, mainly so we can mimic everything she wears for our own personal gain.