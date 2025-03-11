Simone Ashley's backless leather look is a high fashion dream

Arguably the most fashionable name in the zeitgeist right now is British actress and Netflix alum, Simone Ashley.

Over the past few weeks, every single time she’s stepped out the door, she’s been dripping in a seriously sartorial stylish ensemble, and if you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know she's been out a lot.

On this occasion, however, the Bridgerton star traded in her mob wife-approved fluffy jacket and denim pencil skirt for something a little more sultry.

© GC Images The It-Brit is in her high-fashion era

Posting to her Instagram on Monday night, Simone gave fashion fans a much-needed dose of style inspiration, sharing a selection of stylist snaps of herself wearing a backless look from American fashion house, Brandon Maxwell.

© GC Images A leather scarf is now offically on our wishlist

With help from her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Simone settled on a sleek, fitted, halter-neck midi dress and elevated it with a touch of luxe leather in the form of a £530 tie scarf.

© GC Images Thong-mules might just be the style for summer

For shoes, the It-Brit called on Kylie Jenner's favourite footwear brand Giaborghini, styling the brand's bizarre yet overly chic black leather, thong mule Keira heel.

Never one to skimp on accessories, Simone added a set of sleek sunglasses from Bonnie Clyd and finished the look off with a pair of huggie silver earrings.

© @babskymakeup Simone's soft makeup look was the icing on the ensemble cake

To complete the femme-fatal ensemble, Simone wore her dark brunette locks out in a swooping, loosely curled look, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Hyungsun Ju. For makeup, Alex Babsky crafted a simple smokey eye and matte lip look to match her dark and stormy ‘fit.

Simone's dreamy look was the last look on her press tour agenda for her new film PictureThis - confirming that the saying “last but by no means least” couldn’t be more true.

© GC Images To elevate her tweed co-ord Simone added a charm belt

No rest for the wicked, the 29-year-old quickly jumped on a plane from NYC to Paris to sit FROW at Chanel’s AW25 show, swapping out her all-black look for a quintessential French girl tweed suiting style.

What can’t Simone pull off?