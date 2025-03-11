Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley's backless leather look is a high fashion dream
Subscribe
Simone Ashley's backless leather look is a high fashion dream
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Simone Ashley's backless leather look is a high fashion dream

The PictureThis star donnned all-black for a day out in New York City

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Arguably the most fashionable name in the zeitgeist right now is British actress and Netflix alum, Simone Ashley

Over the past few weeks, every single time she’s stepped out the door, she’s been dripping in a seriously sartorial stylish ensemble, and if you’ve been keeping up, you’ll know she's been out a lot. 

On this occasion, however, the Bridgerton star traded in her mob wife-approved fluffy jacket and denim pencil skirt for something a little more sultry. 

Simone Ashley is seen in Midtown on March 06, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
The It-Brit is in her high-fashion era

Posting to her Instagram on Monday night, Simone gave fashion fans a much-needed dose of style inspiration, sharing a selection of stylist snaps of herself wearing a backless look from American fashion house, Brandon Maxwell. 

Simone Ashley is seen in Midtown on March 06, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
A leather scarf is now offically on our wishlist

With help from her stylist, Rebecca Corbin-Murray, Simone settled on a sleek, fitted, halter-neck midi dress and elevated it with a touch of luxe leather in the form of a £530 tie scarf. 

Simone Ashley is seen in Midtown on March 06, 2025 in New York City© GC Images
Thong-mules might just be the style for summer

For shoes, the It-Brit called on Kylie Jenner's favourite footwear brand Giaborghini, styling the brand's bizarre yet overly chic black leather, thong mule Keira heel. 

Never one to skimp on accessories, Simone added a set of sleek sunglasses from Bonnie Clyd and finished the look off with a pair of huggie silver earrings. 

Simone Ashley poses in a black dress for a photo© @babskymakeup
Simone's soft makeup look was the icing on the ensemble cake

To complete the femme-fatal ensemble, Simone wore her dark brunette locks out in a swooping, loosely curled look, courtesy of celebrity hairstylist Hyungsun Ju. For makeup, Alex Babsky crafted a simple smokey eye and matte lip look to match her dark and stormy ‘fit.

Simone's dreamy look was the last look on her press tour agenda for her new film PictureThis - confirming that the saying “last but by no means least” couldn’t be more true. 

Simone Ashley attends Chanel during the Womenswear Fall/Winter 2025/2026 as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 11, 2025 in Paris, France© GC Images
To elevate her tweed co-ord Simone added a charm belt

No rest for the wicked, the 29-year-old quickly jumped on a plane from NYC to Paris to sit FROW at Chanel’s AW25 show, swapping out her all-black look for a quintessential French girl tweed suiting style. 

What can’t Simone pull off?

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More