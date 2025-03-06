Simone Ashley just wore a wedding dress for a night out in NYC

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley is having one hell of a month fashion-wise, and we couldn’t be more enthused.

The 29-year-old It-Brit has been spotted out and about on various occasions over the past few weeks, each and every time sporting a dreamy ensemble that's better than the previous.

On this occasion, the dreamy silver screen actress channeled effortless bridal glamour to attend a screening of her newest film, Picture This, in New York’s NeueHouse in Madison Square.

© Getty Images The sleek all-white look would be perfect for a summer wedding

Calling on her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray for the evening, Simone donned a decadent all white gown, complete with a plunging neckline, a floral shoulder accent, full body ruching and a seamless thigh slit.

She paired the nuptial-chic dress with a set of simple strappy white heels and a pair of subtle silver huggie earrings- the ultimate combo to let her impeccable facecard shine.

© Getty Images Simone's makeup look was the perfect middle ground between subtle and bold

For glam, Simone for her curly brunette locks out in a swooping side parted style, while her makeup remained sunkissed and glowy with a minimal smokey eye and lick of dark burgundy lipstick.

Arguably, one of the fashion sphere’s most notable trends at the minute is dressing like a cool-girl bride-to-be.

© Getty Images for Armani beauty The white column gown fitted the actress like a glove © FilmMagic Selena Gomez stunned in Magda Butrym at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival

Late last month, style muse Sydney Sweeney took to the Armani beauty 'In the Spotlight' party red carpet during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival in a sleek and sophisticated all-white strapless gown.

Prior to that literal bride-to-be, Selena Gomez donned the cutest ivory Magda Butrym mini dress to attend the Virtuosos Award ceremony during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.

Two's a coincidence, three's a trend.

If you’re a fan of Simone and her recent high fashion style agenda, you’ll be happy to know that Paris Fashion Week has officially commenced, and as a regular FROW resident, it’s highly likely that she’ll be in attendance sporting something dreamy.

Watch this space…