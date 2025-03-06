Simone Ashley just wore a wedding dress for a night out in NYC

Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley is having one hell of a month fashion-wise, and we couldn’t be more enthused.
The 29-year-old It-Brit has been spotted out and about on various occasions over the past few weeks, each and every time sporting a dreamy ensemble that's better than the previous.
On this occasion, the dreamy silver screen actress channeled effortless bridal glamour to attend a screening of her newest film, Picture This, in New York’s NeueHouse in Madison Square.
Calling on her stylist Rebecca Corbin-Murray for the evening, Simone donned a decadent all white gown, complete with a plunging neckline, a floral shoulder accent, full body ruching and a seamless thigh slit.
She paired the nuptial-chic dress with a set of simple strappy white heels and a pair of subtle silver huggie earrings- the ultimate combo to let her impeccable facecard shine.
For glam, Simone for her curly brunette locks out in a swooping side parted style, while her makeup remained sunkissed and glowy with a minimal smokey eye and lick of dark burgundy lipstick.
Arguably, one of the fashion sphere’s most notable trends at the minute is dressing like a cool-girl bride-to-be.
Late last month, style muse Sydney Sweeney took to the Armani beauty 'In the Spotlight' party red carpet during the 75th Berlinale International Film Festival in a sleek and sophisticated all-white strapless gown.
Prior to that literal bride-to-be, Selena Gomez donned the cutest ivory Magda Butrym mini dress to attend the Virtuosos Award ceremony during the 40th Santa Barbara International Film Festival.
Two's a coincidence, three's a trend.
If you’re a fan of Simone and her recent high fashion style agenda, you’ll be happy to know that Paris Fashion Week has officially commenced, and as a regular FROW resident, it’s highly likely that she’ll be in attendance sporting something dreamy.
Watch this space…