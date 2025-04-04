Simone Ashley's crocodile print maxi dress is giving major summer wedding vibes

In 2025, dressing like a cool bride, even when you don’t have a ring on that finger, is very much welcome in the fashion sphere.

In the last few months, Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney and Victoria Beckham have all been seen sporting ivory-hued gowns for opulent occasions, proving a glamorous white dress needn’t be restricted to walking down the aisle.

The latest celeb to adopt the aesthetic is none other than Bridgerton star and It-Brit Simone Ashley, who shared a selection of seriously chic snaps to her Instagram account on Thursday night.

© @simoneashley The It-Brit and style muse looked radiant in the white dress

In the sleek-chic images, Simone, who is also known for her role in Netflix’s hit show Sex Education, styled a crisp white slim-fitting racerback maxi dress made from snakeskin printed fabric to celebrate the Watches and Wonders event in Geneva.

© Getty Images for IWC Her sleek hair and mak-up loook completed the look

The dreamy nuptial-chic dress fitted the actress like a glove and was sourced from cult-favourite French fashion house, Jacquemus.

The ‘Croc-Effect Racerback Maxi Dress’ retails online for £720, with the exotic print being described by Harrods as: “Leopard print has had its day – now, it’s time for reptilian style cues.”

© @simoneashley She also opted for a milky manicure to match

To elevate the summer style, Simone wore her signature long brunette locks out in a sleek, straightened style, worn tucked behind her ears. As for her glam, her go-to makeup artist Harold James curated a sun-kissed, glowy look.

For jewellery, Simone wore a pair of teardrop-shaped gold earrings, a matching ring and a gold IWC watch on her left wrist.

© @simoneashley Simone has been serving up look after look over the past few months © GC Images Her wardrobe is filled with statement ensembles

We don’t need to tell you just how obsessed we are with the 30-year-old's style game. In recent months, she’s quickly risen to the top of style lovers' mood boards around the globe, largely thanks to her recent press tour looks from her latest film, Picture This.

If getting hitched isn’t on the cards for SS25, fear not (it's apparently not on Simone’s either) - you can still wear a cool-girl wedding dress to whatever event you please. As long as you ensure it’s not to a wedding you’re a guest of…