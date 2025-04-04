Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley's crocodile print maxi dress is giving major summer wedding vibes
Subscribe
Simone Ashley's crocodile print maxi dress is giving major summer wedding vibes
Simone Ashley attends the Calvin Klein Collection fashion show during February 2025 New York Fashion Week in a strapless white dress© Getty Images

Simone Ashley's crocodile print maxi dress is giving major summer wedding vibes

The Bridgerton actress stunned in a fitted Jacquemus dress for an opulent night out in Geneva on Thursday

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

In 2025, dressing like a cool bride, even when you don’t have a ring on that finger, is very much welcome in the fashion sphere. 

In the last few months, Selena Gomez, Sydney Sweeney and Victoria Beckham have all been seen sporting ivory-hued gowns for opulent occasions, proving a glamorous white dress needn’t be restricted to walking down the aisle. 

The latest celeb to adopt the aesthetic is none other than Bridgerton star and It-Brit Simone Ashley, who shared a selection of seriously chic snaps to her Instagram account on Thursday night. 

Simone Ashley poses next to a river in a white maxi dress© @simoneashley
The It-Brit and style muse looked radiant in the white dress

In the sleek-chic images, Simone, who is also known for her role in Netflix’s hit show Sex Education, styled a crisp white slim-fitting racerback maxi dress made from snakeskin printed fabric to celebrate the Watches and Wonders event in Geneva.

Simone Ashley at the IWC Schaffhausen booth at Watches and Wonders Geneva on April 03, 2025 wearing a white dress and gold jewellery© Getty Images for IWC
Her sleek hair and mak-up loook completed the look

The dreamy nuptial-chic dress fitted the actress like a glove and was sourced from cult-favourite French fashion house, Jacquemus. 

The ‘Croc-Effect Racerback Maxi Dress’ retails online for £720, with the exotic print being described by Harrods as: “Leopard print has had its day – now, it’s time for reptilian style cues.” 

Simone Ashley poses for a photo in a white dress, a gold IWC watch and selection of gold jewellery © @simoneashley
She also opted for a milky manicure to match

To elevate the summer style, Simone wore her signature long brunette locks out in a sleek, straightened style, worn tucked behind her ears. As for her glam, her go-to makeup artist Harold James curated a sun-kissed, glowy look. 

For jewellery, Simone wore a pair of teardrop-shaped gold earrings, a matching ring and a gold IWC watch on her left wrist. 

Simone Ashley wears a leather mini skirt and sheer tights on her instagram© @simoneashley
Simone has been serving up look after look over the past few months
Simone Ashley was spotted heading to NBC Studios in the stunning ensemble© GC Images
Her wardrobe is filled with statement ensembles

We don’t need to tell you just how obsessed we are with the 30-year-old's style game. In recent months, she’s quickly risen to the top of style lovers' mood boards around the globe, largely thanks to her recent press tour looks from her latest film, Picture This

If getting hitched isn’t on the cards for SS25, fear not (it's apparently not on Simone’s either) - you can still wear a cool-girl wedding dress to whatever event you please. As long as you ensure it’s not to a wedding you’re a guest of…

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More