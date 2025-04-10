Simone Ashley looks rodeo-ready in peplum dress and cowboy boots

Western dress codes and celebrity style go together like peaches and cream.

Be it Bella Hadid with her leather chaps or Lily James in double denim, the fashion elite rarely pass up the opportunity to embrace cowgirl-chic at the drop of a hat.

The latest style insider to do so? Simone Ashley, who has been living it up stateside, and naturally packed a wardrobe to match.

© @simoneashley The actress chamoioned Isabel Marant for her Texan getaway

On Wednesday, the Bridgerton actress shared a glimpse inside her Texas getaway, soaking up the sunshine in a western-chic look that perfectly leaned into Southern Belle glamour.

The 30-year-old frolicked among the lavender in Austin, sporting Isabel Marant’s Dolizi Mini Dress - a strapless number crafted from light-wash denim and featuring a cinched waistband, a mini silhouette and a ruffled peplum accent.

She paired the playful piece with some pristine white cowboy boots topped with black accents, while styling her hair in a polished updo and arming herself with some oval-cut sunglasses and a Chanel crossbody bag in black quilted leather.

© @simoneashley Western style is a theme beloved by fashion insiders

Considering the importance of cowboy culture in Texas' history, it came as little surprise that Western motifs were on Simone’s agenda when preparing for her stylish hop across the pond.

In the 20th century, Texan cities like Dallas emerged as fashion hubs, with Neiman Marcus elevating luxury retail. Texas-based designers began gaining national recognition, mixing Southern charm with contemporary trends. Today, the scene is diverse - ranging from high fashion in Houston to indie streetwear in Austin.

One slice of Texan style that was jettisoned onto the global stage was the uniform of the Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders. Showcased in the hit Netflix show America’s Sweethearts, the seven-part show that followed the lives of the group, the iconic uniform included white cowboy boots, electric blue Western shirts, co-ordinating cream daisy dukes and cropped waistcoats.

The squad’s aesthetic became synonymous with Texan fashion, putting the US state front and centre of the sartorial map.