Anne Hathaway's little black bow bubble dress is seriously on trend for 2025
US actress Anne Hathaway attends the 29th Annual ELLE Women In Hollywood Celebration at The Getty Center in Los Angeles wearing a sparkly low back dress© AFP via Getty Images

The award-winning actress has always been a fashion muse

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
The timeless LBD will forever and always be a wardrobe hero for fashion lovers around the globe, each and every year, famed faces and fashion It-girls sporting new styles on the regular. 

For those in the know, puffball hemlines and bow adornments continue to flood the style sphere- two statement styles which Anne Hathaway perfected back in 2006 at the Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards. 

Stepping out onto the red carpet alongside her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, Anne wore the dreamiest LBD, which would do absolute numbers for SS25.

Anne Hathaway at the Music Box at the Fonda in Hollywood, California in 2006 wearing a black puff dress with a bow on the front© WireImage
Anne styled her peak-chic dress with a set of two-toned heels

The elegant yet eclectic dress in question fitted the star like a glove and featured a voluminous bubble hem - a fan favourite amongst cool girls in 2025, a giant bow adornment on the bust - also, a fan favourite amongst coquette core lovers and a plunging square neckline.

Emily Blunt and Anne Hathaway, winners Star of the Year Awards for "The Devil Wears Prada" at the Music Box in Los Angeles, California in 2006© WireImage
Emily and Anne were the 2006 'Star of the Year Awards' winner for their roles in The Devil Wears Prada

Bubble hems were at their ultimate prime in 2006, but like many of fashion’s most beloved trends, they have made a triumphant resurgence in recent months. H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau, who mentions that her “first bubble skirt formed half of the best outfit I owned as a child” describes the ample fabric style as a “Gen Z staple” 

Taylor Russell Third Outfit: She embraced a modern princess vibe in a voluminous white skirt paired with a sleek, cropped top. The ensemble struck a perfect balance between contemporary and classic, with the structured top offering a chic contrast to the airy, bubble-like skirt. Her pixie cut and minimal jewelry added to the fresh, youthful look.© Daniele Venturelli
Taylor Russell wore an Alaïa bubble hem to the 2024 Venice International Film Festival

“From Iris Law to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, bubble skirts have been platformed by chronically online trendsetters, cementing them as a Gen Z staple. Naturally, social media informed luxury houses (or - the other way around?) leading designers such as Aaron Esh, Mugler, Miu Miu, Patou and Area to hone in on the voluminous silhouette.” 

A model walks the runway during the Simone Rocha Ready to Wear Fall/Winter 2025-2026 fashion show as part of the London Fashion Week on February 23, 2025 in London, England. © Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images
Bows were everywhere on the catwalk at Simone Rocha's Fall/Winter 25 show back in February

As for bows, the cute motif has the majority of East London’s It-girls in a choke hold, fuelled by femme fashion houses including Simone Rocha, Cecilie Bahnsen, Sandy Liang and Damson Madder, who include the dainty delight in collections season after season. 

Luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello, who is known for her impeccible hair bow collection, will always be in favour of the aesthetic, telling H! Fashion: "I believe in big bow energy and when you are wearing the right bow you feel decorated and beautiful."

We know we needn’t explain the captivating ins and outs of trend cycles, but Anne’s 2006 LBD look is the ultimate example of just how timeless both bows and bubble hems can be. 

