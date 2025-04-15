Anne Hathaway's little black bow bubble dress is seriously on trend for 2025

The timeless LBD will forever and always be a wardrobe hero for fashion lovers around the globe, each and every year, famed faces and fashion It-girls sporting new styles on the regular.

For those in the know, puffball hemlines and bow adornments continue to flood the style sphere- two statement styles which Anne Hathaway perfected back in 2006 at the Annual Breakthrough of the Year Awards.

Stepping out onto the red carpet alongside her The Devil Wears Prada co-star Emily Blunt, Anne wore the dreamiest LBD, which would do absolute numbers for SS25.

© WireImage Anne styled her peak-chic dress with a set of two-toned heels

The elegant yet eclectic dress in question fitted the star like a glove and featured a voluminous bubble hem - a fan favourite amongst cool girls in 2025, a giant bow adornment on the bust - also, a fan favourite amongst coquette core lovers and a plunging square neckline.

© WireImage Emily and Anne were the 2006 'Star of the Year Awards' winner for their roles in The Devil Wears Prada

Bubble hems were at their ultimate prime in 2006, but like many of fashion’s most beloved trends, they have made a triumphant resurgence in recent months. H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau, who mentions that her “first bubble skirt formed half of the best outfit I owned as a child” describes the ample fabric style as a “Gen Z staple”

© Daniele Venturelli Taylor Russell wore an Alaïa bubble hem to the 2024 Venice International Film Festival

“From Iris Law to Hailey Bieber and Kylie Jenner, bubble skirts have been platformed by chronically online trendsetters, cementing them as a Gen Z staple. Naturally, social media informed luxury houses (or - the other way around?) leading designers such as Aaron Esh, Mugler, Miu Miu, Patou and Area to hone in on the voluminous silhouette.”

© Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images Bows were everywhere on the catwalk at Simone Rocha's Fall/Winter 25 show back in February

As for bows, the cute motif has the majority of East London’s It-girls in a choke hold, fuelled by femme fashion houses including Simone Rocha, Cecilie Bahnsen, Sandy Liang and Damson Madder, who include the dainty delight in collections season after season.

Luxury brand strategist Alexandra Carello, who is known for her impeccible hair bow collection, will always be in favour of the aesthetic, telling H! Fashion: "I believe in big bow energy and when you are wearing the right bow you feel decorated and beautiful."

We know we needn’t explain the captivating ins and outs of trend cycles, but Anne’s 2006 LBD look is the ultimate example of just how timeless both bows and bubble hems can be.