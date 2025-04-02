Anne Hathaway channels WAG style in unexpected Sporty Spice look

Ever since Victoria Beckham, with her signature oversized sunglasses, XL Hermès Birkin, and crisp white Daisy Dukes, joined Cheryl Cole at the 2006 FIFA World Cup in Germany, the WAG lifestyle has been a cultural phenomenon.

One which Anne Hathaway is making the most of. On Tuesday, the Oscar winner took to social media to cheer on Arsenal, donning a fitting sporty-chic look that coolly leaned into WAG culture.

The actress captured a selfie while sporting a black football shirt and a matching baseball cap, which partially covered her screen-gracing features. She wore her lengthy brunette locks down loose in a straightened style and opted for a natural beauty blend to frame her face.

A gold necklace by Bulgari, a brand for which she serves as an ambassador, adorned the Hollywood veteran’s neck.

The actress shared the image via Instagram, captioning the casual post: “Welcome back #7 #COYG.”

© Getty Victoria Beckham at the Euros 2004

Anne welcomed Arsenal star Bukayo Saka back to the pitch following an injury. The winger had been sidelined for three months, yet found the net to inspire Arsenal to a 2-1 victory against Fulham.

Although WAG style hasn’t always had the best rep (often considered an unwanted relic of the Noughties), Anne rewrote the narrative, transforming pitchside style with a dash of Hollywood splendour.

Anne’s football-inspired look was a stark contrast to her outfit from the previous week. The stylish actress turned heads at the Moncler Grenoble Autumn/Winter 2025 show in Courchevel, France, effortlessly blending elegance with the snowy charm of the iconic ski town.

Embracing the snow-bunny aesthetic, Anne layered a sleek black turtleneck, thumb holes included for extra warmth, with matching joggers. She elevated the cosy ensemble with a Mob Wife-approved oversized brown fur coat and a pair of chunky leather boots, striking the perfect balance between comfort and glamour.