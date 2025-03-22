Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway's dazzling diamond necklace is the perfect luxury Mother's Day gift
Anne Hathaway attends the photocall for "Armageddon Time" during the 75th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2022 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)© WireImage

The Devil Wears Prada actress shared a selfie with Jessica Chastain wearing the most glamorous designer accessory

Lauren Ramsay
Fashion and Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Anne Hathaway is one of those A-listers who influences our shopping wishlists without even intending to. 

The Devil Wears Prada star has a sartorial agenda that everybody wants to recreate thanks to her effortlessly cool style file, and her latest look - which was so laid back - has actually given us some major gifting inspiration for Mother's Day (FYI UK friends - it's next Sunday March 30, in case you forgot...).

Hollywood icon Anne took to Instagram to share a selfie with Jessica Chastain, who stars alongside her in the psychological thriller Mother's Instinct, relaxing and wearing a face mask on an aeroplane (no doubt a private jet).

For her travel attire, she wore a simple long-sleeved black knitted top with a scalloped neckline. Taking her look from casual to comfy chic, she wore the rose gold 'Fiorever' necklace by Bulgari. 

Anne posed with Jessican Chastain, wearing a dazzling accessory by Bulgari© @annehathaway
Anne posed with Jessican Chastain, wearing a dazzling accessory by Bulgari

The 18kt rose gold necklace which is set with a central diamond and pavé diamonds, is the ultimate luxury gift for the special person in your life this Mother's Day (emphasis on 'luxury' as this stunning piece retails ar a mere £7,000...)

Fiorever Necklace - Bulgari© Bulgari
Fiorever Necklace - Bulgari

Bulgari's Fiorever collection: "draws inspiration from the alluring four-petal flower cherished by the Romans as a symbol of happiness and joy. The blend of two meaningful words, Fiore, Italian for flower, and forever, Fiorever celebrates the Roman love for life with a striking, passionate design. Meant to sparkle with an eternal glow, Bvlgari’s precious floral icon is crafted with a central diamond embraced by four rose gold open-worked petals shimmering with pavé diamonds."

Anne made her debut as a Bulgari house ambassador in 2022© FilmMagic
Anne made her debut as a Bulgari house ambassador in 2022

It's unsurprising that the actress dons pieces from the brand on her off days, considering she has been a brand ambassador for the luxury Italian label since 2022. She made her debut as its ambassador that same year at the Cannes Film Festival,  wearing pieces from the brand's high jewellery collection. 

