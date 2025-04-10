Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Anne Hathaway is the ultimate Arsenal fan in bold football jersey
US actress Anne Hathaway attends "The Apprentice" NY premiere at the DGA theatre in New York, October 8, 2024© AFP via Getty Images

Anne Hathaway is the ultimate Arsenal fan in bold team kit 

The award-winning actress celebrated in style to watch Arsenal win 3-0 against Real Madrid on Tuesday night

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If being a certified style muse and award-winning actress wasn’t enough, Anne Hathaway is also a major football fan - talk about multifaceted. 

Stans of Chelsea, Manchester United and all other teams that are not Arsenal F.C. avert your eyes, because the 42-year-old has made it very, very clear that there's only one club she supports this season - and every one after that. 

Posting to her Instagram story yesterday evening, The Princess Diaries star swapped out her awards ceremony gilded gowns and FROW fashion show knee-high boots for an Arsenal team jersey. 

Anne Hathaway celebrates Arsenal's 3-0 win against Real Madrid

In the video, Anne can be seen smiling from ear to ear while singing (without a backing song, might we add) The Angel, one of the club's anthems. 

In between singing, Anne made a point to say “The group chats going off, Declan is the man of the game i agree mom” in reference to the teams defensive midfielder, Declan Rice who scored two free-kicks in Tuesday's game against Real Madrid, resulting in the team winning 3-0. 

Not the first time Anne has made her love for the North London team public, just last week she took to her social media account once again to show her support, posing for a photo in a black Arsenal football jersey and black Adidas cap. 

Victoria Beckham sits in the stands to watch David Beckham play football© Ross Kinnaird
VB was the OG WAG

WAG style has forever been a favourite for fashion lovers, largely thanks to former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham, who spent most of the late 90s and early 2000s on the sidelines supporting her husband David Beckham

Each and every game the stylish It-Brit donned a selection of fearless ‘fits, projecting the aesthetic to all new heights. 

In recent years, other famed faces have jumped on the band wagon to support their sporting partners, Taylor Swift and Alix Earle making their other halves team colours a staple in their wardrobes. 

Though Anne might not be a WAG, her love for the game needn’t be underestimated, especially in the style sphere as football jerseys (both soccer and American football for those not in the know) continue to champion the city streets around the globe. 

