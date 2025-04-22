Nicola Peltz Beckham is the ultimate biker babe in a sultry leather ensemble

It's not often that one can make a style statement that would please both James Dean and Jean Paul Gaultier in equal measure, but Nicola Peltz Beckham ticked both boxes when she donned a classic moto biker jacket and hopped on top of an absolutely massive red motorbike.

Taking to Instagram, Nicola posted a series of pictures of herself posing on the impressive red motorbike. Dressing for the occasion, Nicola opted for leather, naturally with a red, beige and black moto jacket, teamed with black trousers and her favourite Chanel waist bag that she also took with her to Coachella this year.

Brooklyn Beckham's wife has honed her sense of style around unmistakeable early 00s playfulness with a dash of sex appeal.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham and her big red motorbike

Nicola's affinity for biker jackets isn't just a passing flirtation, it's a full on romance at this point, and one rooted in familial legacy. As the daughter-in-law of Victoria Beckham, a woman whose name is now synonymous with polished sophistication but back in the early 00s was the poster girl for bombastic Y2K fashion, so it's only natural that Nicola leans toward a fusion of the two.

The moto jacket was also a favourite of Victoria, with Nicola famously sporting her mother-in-law's white and turquoise blue jacket from 2001 in Paris for Fashion Week. The cult jacket was originally worn by Victoria for a Manchester United football match that she took a cute-as-a-button baby Brooklyn too, making a nice full circle moment when his wife Nicola borrowed the timeless piece.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Pelta Beckham poses in front of her motorbike

The style is a clever contrast to the ethereal and romantic-coded ensembles she often sports for red carpet appearances. She has an undeniable penchant for lace, silk and soft neutrals - but when it comes to street style, she chooses sharp strength over softness, and we wholeheartedly approve for spring 2025.