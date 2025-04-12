Coachella 2025: Best dressed celebs

It's officially festival season, and to kick off the extensive list of summer stopping spots is none other than Coachella.

Each and every year the 642 acre venue located in Southern California's Colorado Desert welcomes upwards of 600k people across the two weekends.

Included in that list is a selection of A-List celebs, award winning artists, fashion moguls and the coolest of cool social media stars, all of who make it their mission to make festival fashion history.

From veterans like Alessandra Ambrosio and Hailey Bieber who attend every year, to newcomers experiencing it for the first time, here are the best dressed notable names in attendance at Coachella 2025.

© Getty Images for Coachella Tyla Tyla channeled Christina Aguilera's 90s aesthetic with this look. She made a striking statement for her fist show, embracing a deconstructed look that fused grunge with high fashion. The Water singer wore a white sleeveless top with a gold bra underneath. She was cinched at the waist with a red belt, paired with distressed, holey tights that added a rebellious edge.

© Billboard via Getty Images Becky G Becky G turned heads at Coachella in a yellow lace-up bralette and a matching mini skirt adorned with tassels and frayed ribbon detailing. Her wild aesthetic was amped up with faux fur leopard-print boots and statement accessories, perfectly complementing the oversized tiger set behind her.



© @charlidamelio Charli D’Amelio Charli D’Amelio brought edgy western energy to Coachella in a black fringed micro mini skirt and matching lace-up crop top. The look was finished with slouchy cowboy boots, layered necklaces, and braided hair - serving major desert glam with a rebellious twist.



© @leahkateb Leah Kateb The Love Island USA star found a dreamy way to bring butter yellow to the desert. Leah opted for a dainty semi-sheer dress and paired it with yellow fuzzy heeled sandals. To complete the look, she made sure her skin was glistening. Divine!