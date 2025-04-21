Nicola Peltz Beckham is a Y2K icon in low waisted trousers and itsy bitsy crop top 

There's something so gloriously in-your-face about Y2K style. It leans towards audacity in the best way possible, and Brooklyn Beckham's wife has been championing the early 00s since they came screeching back into fashion.

A torchbearer for the revival, Nicola Peltz Beckham took to Instagram to post some snaps from her Easter weekend in an ensemble that could have been ripped straight from Christina Aguilera's tour wardrobe circa 2001.

In the candid snap that had undeniable MySpace energy (lots of flash), the starlet was sporting a crop top made entirely of fluff (we love) teamed with trousers who clearly understood the brief 'low-waist.'

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Nicola Peltz Beckham and her pal

The low-rise black lace trousers toed the line between lingerie and evening wear, slightly risquè but a whole lot of fun (we reckon Britney would have had a pair just like these back in the day.)

Nicola wore her hair slicked back in a high ponytail giving the ensemble a sleek edge, and for makeup she plumped for a glossy lip (a Y2K staple) and a warm flush of blush on her cheeks for a rosy glow.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham Brooklyn Beckham's wife and her incredible fluffy crop top

Nicola's party look teams the early 00's obsession with playful textures and over the top femininity, while the lace pants dive headfirst into the era's passion for visible underwear (who remembers whale tails?) and waistlines that dip very dangerously low.

She teamed the look with simple yet super sparkly jewellery and some pals who all got the Y2K memo and opted for slick leather separates, visible underwear and silver jewellery as the trio happily posed for celebratory snaps.

© @nicolaannepeltzbeckham There's low-rise trousers and then there's these babies

And there you have it, yet again, Nicola effortlessly embodies the classic era, revitalising it with a Gen-Z polish that feels super current and right for now.

The future of fashion, it seems, is still happily stuck in the past, and we wholeheartedly approve.