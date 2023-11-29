I tried 6 feather outfits, and they are perfect for every event this party season

The festive season is finally here, which means feathers are back in full force. But this year has been particularly popular for plume ensembles all year round.

During the AW23 fashion week shows in February/March, designers including David Koma, Annie’s Ibiza and 16Arlington channelled fun and frivolity through feathers.

16AArlington, David Koma, Annie's Ibiza AW23

Then at the 2023 Met Gala in May, feathered outfits dominated the red carpet, on A-listers including Kate and Lila Moss, Sienna Miller and Gisele Bundchen to name a few. Then came summer fashion where Taller Marmo’s one-sleeved, feather-trimmed dress was undeniably at the top of every influencer’s designer dress wishlist.

I think often feathers are synonymous with dramatic, statement outfits reserved for special occasions only. But feather accents can be incorporated into an array of outfits that can be worn for any occasion. And if the former fashion of 2023 is anything to go by, feathers are perfect all year round.

How I chose:

Style: I chose feather pieces that could be dressed up or down for different occasions in order for you to get more bang for your buck. I tried to choose a variety of silhouettes and colours to hopefully suit a variety of people.

Budget: All of these pieces are either from high-street stores or rental platforms and range from £46.00 and don't rise above £200

The Feather Shirt

River Island has some incredible party season pieces this season. Affordable, lovely quality and bang on-trend. This shirt is as soft as it looks, and the feathers add the perfect amount of drama to remain subtle yet make an impact. These diamante jeans are also new season RI - rhinestones are also huge right now. Though they're both statement trends, wearing all black helped the look remain sophisticated. I paired it with my metallic court heels from Next. You can see I've actually layered sheer tights underneath my jeans -the extra warmth is a bonus, but I'm a fan of tights and heels in the winter because it makes the look more seamless from head to toe, as opposed to my pale feet breaking it up.

The Feather Jumper

Obsessed is not the word. Mint Velvet is the affordable luxury brand on every influencer's lips right now, and I can see why. I'd never tried its clothes before, but I was honestly ridiculously impressed. This jumper is insane, and not only is it really thick and durable, but it looks so much more expensive than it is. The Duchess of Sussex has been advocating for full winter white looks recently, and I'm totally on board. I paired this knit withhold straight-leg jeans from River Island, my red Adidas Samba's for a pop of colour, and layered with my long coat from Really Wild - I love using tailoring to elevate a casual look.

The Feather Jacket

Admittedly, I don't wear much colour, but this jacket caught my eye online, and it looks even better in person. This pink and red piece from Kitri is dopamine dressing galore. The viscose satin combined with a flirty feather trim creates such a fun look. I paired it with black flared high-waisted jeans from Stradivarius to create a 70s-inspired look that Daisy Jones and the Six would wholly approve of.

The Feather Skirt

Midi and maxi skirts are an influencer favourite right now. I love that this one from Mint Velvet combines sequins and feathers yet still isn't too dramatic. I paired it with a plain cropped long-sleeved top from Zara and a vintage Topshop jacket that my auntie bought from Topshop over 20 years ago. Because of the silhouette, I'd suggest a short jacket like this to make it more flattering. Why not jazz it up with a feather clutch or other statement bag to break up the black.

The Feather Mini

I was feeling feathers for my birthday in October and rented this beautiful stone-ish 16Arlington dress from Swished - a new rental platform with a focus on partywear. The delicate colourway of this dress was different to any other feather dresses I'd seen before and I loved it. I paired it with black knee-high boots that I bought from Vinted to 'dress it down' a little. If you're looking for something designer for a special occasion - go for a rental. This dress costs just £120 to rent for four days,.

The Feather Dress

The definition of a dramatic outfit. I attended an event at the Tower of London recently, which called for a special outfit, and what's more special than sequins and feathers combined? so I rented this stunning F.ILLK dress from MyWardrobe HQ (for those London-based, they have a section in Harrods where they stock most pieces, which is great for any last-minute outfit drama). When I tried the dress I realised it was likely way too OTT, therefore toned it down with an oversized black blazer fastened with a belt. Not only is renting a sustainable option, but it's also great for trying before you buy. This dress costs £14 per day to rent and is £720 RRP.

