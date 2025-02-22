Victoria Beckham's 10 Best spring outfits ranked

Forget florals for spring, if Victoria Beckham's wardrobe is anything to go by, we should all be embracing lime green dresses, sultry black lace, and pearlescent silk as key pieces for our sartorial agenda when the warmer months arrive.

Over the years, the fashion mogul has ushered in the blooming season with a slew of stylish ensembles that defy all the traditional codes of spring dressing. From serving Noughties nostalgia in a simple tank top and low-rise jeans during her heyday to effortlessly blending unexpected pastel shades in knee-grazing dresses for a touch of elegant tailoring, VB has truly done it all.

Curating a strong spring wardrobe can be tricky – it’s a delicate balance between loosening your style codes by embracing airy silhouettes and vibrant hues that signal the sunnier days ahead, while still holding on to winter’s sharp tailoring and minimalist monochromes.

Luckily, Posh Spice strikes the perfect harmony, seamlessly combining chic, staple ensembles with a touch of playfulness to welcome the season of renewal.

Victoria has spring dressing down to a fine art

The fashion designer even teased her dawning spring style as she danced the night away in an alluring LBD from her spring/summer 2025 runway collection that is set to release on her brand's website and feature in her flagship store in London.

The sleek tailoring of a dove grey denim jacket and wide-leg jeans met with Bordeaux leather blousons and deconstructed waistbands on the runway. The eponymous label echoed the breeziness of the spring season with billowing hems, while romantic floral dresses were crafted from gossamer silk chiffon. Skin was tastefully flashed with subtle cuts on trouser legs and slits on skirts.

However, the former Spice Girl's ethereal collection only scratches the surface of the years of style inspiration she's provided long before founding her own label. To ensure we're fully ready for the blissful months ahead, we’re taking a look back at Victoria's most coveted spring-approved looks – and trust us, each one is just as iconic as the last.

1/ 10 © Getty Images 'Brat-green' dress Victoria Beckham's lime-green tea dress from her eponymous label has become a cult fashion fixation, garnering attention from the likes of Kendall Jenner, Queen Letizia, and Phoebe Dynevor. The garment features a plunging neckline and rounded shoulders with draped tulip sleeves. Cut elegantly just above the ankle, the bold number is adorned with subtle flares and boasts a polished, feminine silhouette finished with a ruched waist. Victoria opted for some stylish colour blocking as she teamed the look with vermillion heels and a pair of black oversized sunglasses.



2/ 10 © Instagram Sultry lace The fashion mogul graced us with a glimpse into what her spring 2025 wardrobe has in store as she attended the Boss One launch in a black sheer number straight off the VB Spring/Summer 2025 runway. Victoria donned a high-neck, long-sleeved bodysuit that featured cutouts at the shoulders and was embroidered with intricate lace detailing. Posh Spice layered a matching black lace bra beneath the sheer garment. The look was teamed with a maxi-length asymmetric skirt and pointed-toe nude pumps.



3/ 10 © Getty Images Tank top and low-rise jeans Victoria's Y2K-inspired ensemble of a strappy vest top and low-rise flared jeans may be worlds apart from her signature sleek tailoring today, but decades later, the summery look still holds an undeniable sense of iconic charm. Posh Spice donned the look back in 2003 when she attended Dior's Dance for Life to Benefit event. The outfit was completed with a western-inspired brow leather belt accented with a gold square buckle and a pair of tinted bumper sunglasses.



4/ 10 Pastel purple Despite being synonymous with a LBD, come the sunnier months, Victoria enjoys dabbling in some pastel hues. Enter: lilac teamed with caramel. The designer proved that the surprising colour combo should be on everyone's spring moodboard when she stunned in her brand's merino blend roll-neck sweater paired with a Mavo maxi skirt from The Frankie Shop.



5/ 10 © Getty Images Ethereal ivory silk Come spring time, Victoria knows all about the power of a pearlescent silk number. The former Spice Girl looked radiant as she stepped out in New York City in a flowing ivory white dress. The sleeveless garment featured a v-shaped neckline and an asymmetrical hem, while the waist was cinched by a stylish tie detail. Oozing elegance, VB complemented the graceful dress with a rich burgundy handbag.



6/ 10 © Getty Images Pretty in pink Nothing quite screams luxury like matching your Hermès Birkin with your favourite spring dress. Victoria did just that in 2008 when she accompanied her husband, David Beckham, to his official announcement of being inaugurated into the LA Galaxy team. The hot pink dress boasted structured shoulders and an a-line silhouette. The loud number was paired with oversized black oval sunglasses, while VB draped her eye-watering handbag effortlessly on her arm. Victoria's iconic blonde pixie cut perfectly rounded off the look and cemented it as one for the history books.



7/ 10 © Getty Images Seventies style Victoria turned heads back in 2004 when she stepped out to see Swan Lake at the Royal Albert Hall in a bold retro ensemble. The '70s-inspired dress featured a plunging neckline and was cut elegantly just below the ankle. The garment was adorned with an orange, yellow and pink eclectic pattern while being cinched at the waist by a tasteful ivory ribbon. The daring look was paired with a burnt-orange clutch and matching open-toe heels, while VB's blonde highlights added a Noughties twist to the striking ensemble.



8/ 10 © Getty Images Sex and the City core Victoria channeled her inner Carrie Bradshaw in a baby pink number as she graced the sidewalk of New York City in 2018. The semi-sheer garment featured an airy silhouette with a flowing hemline that danced around the lower leg. The fashion designer opted for block colours as she teamed the vibrant frock with a pair of pointed-toe blue heels.

9/ 10 © Getty Images Scary Spice The singer borrowed some style notes from her former bandmate Mel B as she sported a leopard-print cami top with a pair of white linen trousers while soaking up the sun during a getaway to Madrid in 2003. The top was adorned with a stylish black bow on the centre while VB accessorised with a skinny nude belt, a pair of oversized hoop earrings, and some signature Noughties shades. The look is a far cry away from her understated personal brand today.

