Lily James’ Dior satin pyjamas are a total dream

For the majority of us, a baggy tee and worn-out tartan pyjama trousers will suffice when it comes to nighttime attire. However, this age-old combo doesn’t quite cut it for Lily James.

The actress has a taste for more refined sleepwear - looking to Dior for her snooze-ready wardrobe curated by her trusty stylist Rebecca Corbin Murray.

On Tuesday, Lily offered a glimpse into her pre-sleep routine via social media, slipping into a pair of beige pyjamas by Dior, featuring a silky construction, a classic pyjama cut and an all-over monogram in white.

The actress was poised in front of a mirror, carefully applying her lipstick to complete her glowing makeup palette created by Yuco Aoki. Her hair was styled down loose in smooth beach waves courtesy of hair stylist Sumiyo Kyoshima, adding a touch of polish to her luxury loungewear look.

The 36-year-old touched down in Kyoto to attend the Dior Autumn 2025 collection debut. Set against the tranquil backdrop of Tō-ji Temple, home to the country’s tallest wooden pagoda and surrounded by cherry blossoms in full bloom, the presentation blended cultural reverence with sartorial artistry. Among the collection’s starting points was a jacket originally crafted by Christian Dior in 1957, specifically designed to complement the silhouette of a traditional kimono.

Lily took her place on the FROW while sporting an all black look, complete with a 1950s-inspired fit ‘n’ flare style dress, a cropped black cape, black stilettos, a a classic Lady Dior number also in an inky ebony hue.

The Cinderella star has a long-standing relationship with the French maison. Back in March, the Emmy-nominated actress took her place on a special panel hosted at Canada House to discuss the positive impact of the world’s oldest diamonds alongside Bronwyn Cosgrave and Kateri Rose Lynn.

Leaning into the theme of elevated elegance, Lily slipped into a mid-length blazer dress by Dior, which exemplified the house's craftsmanship with its polished design.