Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Lily James nails army-chic in striking camo print look
Subscribe
Lily James nails army-chic in striking camo print look
Digital Cover fashion-trends© Getty Images

Lily James nails army-chic in striking camo print look

The British actress enjoyed some time away from the humming city streets

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
26 minutes ago
Share this:

Following her highly-anticipated appearance in London last week, Lily James has dashed off to the countryside for some well-deserved R&R.

On Monday, the actress offered her fans a sneak peak into her rural break away from the city, complete with a country-chic wardrobe to match.

In a serene selfie shared via her Instagram Stories, Lily sported a pale tangerine knit layered under a classic wax walking jacket complete with a contemporary camo print. Serving up army-chic in the ever-popular design, the Emmy nominee perched on a gate before a painterly sunset, soaking up the panoramic views of her exquisite setting.

Lily made a case for camo© @lilyjamesofficial
Lily made a case for camo

She wore her sandy hair down loose in menstrual mermaid waves and opted to go without makeup, allowing her natural features to shine.

It turns out that Lily is bang on trend with her championing of camo print. Camo print, originally designed for military concealment, has made a lasting impact on fashion.

Camo print has been embraced by both the luxury and high fashion spheres© Getty Images
Camo print has been embraced by both the luxury and high fashion spheres

Its first major crossover into civilian style came in the 1960s and 70s, adopted by anti-war protesters and counterculture movements. In the 1990s, designers like John Galliano and Jean Paul Gaultier incorporated camo into high fashion, blending utility with avant-garde aesthetics.

In the 2000s, brands like Valentino and Christopher Kane reimagined it with neon hues and luxe fabrics. More recently, Virgil Abloh’s Off-White and Demna Gvasalia’s Balenciaga have given camo a streetwear twist, reinforcing its status as a perennial statement in contemporary fashion.

Lily’s low-key look was a striking contrast from her latest public sartorial offering - a mid-length blazer dress by Dior, which exemplified the luxury house's craftsmanship with its retro design. 

The star took her place on a special panel hosted at Canada House to discuss the positive impact of the world’s oldest diamonds alongside Bronwyn Cosgrave and Kateri Rose Lynn. A selection of natural diamond-encrusted jewels by Boodles added to the heightened elegance of Lily’s lavish look.

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Fashion

See more

Read More