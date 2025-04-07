Lily James owns the spotlight in striking cut-out dress for birthday bash

Aries season is in full swing and our favourite feisty fire signs are making the most out of their time to shine.

Among the A-lister Aries crew is none other than Lily James, who celebrated her 36th birthday on Sunday alongside friends and family.

For the bash, which was attended by stars including Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan, the British actress slipped into a green-grey dress complete with cut-out side detailing, a silver metallic accent and a slinky longline silhouette.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily marked her 36th birthday in style

A selection of softly glimmering gold jewels elevated the timeless yet on-trend aesthetic, spanning a chunky chain bracelet, contemporary hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

Lily wore her sandy blonde hair down in loosely tumbling beach waves as she blew out her candles, which were playfully positioned on a tiered cake topped with cream-coloured icing and rainbow sprinkles.

A photo of her younger self in a Cinderella-inspired gown topped the impressive edible piece, making for a touching nod to her childhood before Hollywood came calling.

© @lilyjamesofficial The actress was joined by fellow film industry veterans

Lily’s close friend Gala Gordon shared a glimpse into the wholesome birthday bash via social media, writing: “Keep shining my girl - this is your year.”

It seems Gala is very much in the know. 2025 has already proven to be an especially fruitful year for Lily and her career - both on and off-screen.

Back in March, the Emmy-nominated actress took her place on a special panel hosted at Canada House to discuss the positive impact of the world’s oldest diamonds alongside Bronwyn Cosgrave and Kateri Rose Lynn.

For the event, Lily slipped into a mid-length blazer dress by Dior, which exemplified the house's craftsmanship with its polished design and houndstooth check print in monochrome shades.

After, she zipped off to the countryside courtesy of MINI UK, offering her fans a sneak peak into her sponsored rural break away from the city, complete with a country-chic wardrobe to match.