Lily James conjures up mermaid magic in beachside birthday photos

Lily James’ social media feed is the definition of ‘wholesome content.’

In between Met Gala gallivanting and debuting mesmerising Versace looks, the actress can be found frolicking away from the limelight, most typically in the countryside far from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood.

Following her 36th birthday bash, which took place last week, the actress took to the seaside to continue celebrations in style.

In a candid post shared to her Instagram, Lily could be seen relaxing in the ocean waves and scaling the pristine beaches of the undisclosed location. A third image depicted the actress perched on a log amidst a tree-lined setting, casually sporting a parka jacket, a three-quarter zip-up knit, pale trousers and sneakers.

She allowed her sandy blonde hair to flow freely from beneath a sporty baseball cap, shielding her eyes from the rays with some 90s-style shades.

Captioning the black and white post: “another trip round the sun,” Lily drew well wishes from fellow acting royalty, including Glee’s Dianna Agron.

The countryside getaway proved to be the perfect break for the actress following her elegant birthday shindig.

For the bash, which was attended by stars including Dominic Cooper and Gemma Chan, the Mamma Mia star slipped into a green-grey dress complete with cut-out side detailing, a silver metallic accent and a slinky longline silhouette.

© @lilyjamesofficial Lily marked her 36th birthday in style

A selection of softly glimmering gold jewels elevated the timeless yet on-trend aesthetic, spanning a chunky chain bracelet, contemporary hoop earrings and a pendant necklace.

Lily’s close friend Gala Gordon shared a glimpse into the wholesome birthday bash via social media, writing: “Keep shining my girl - this is your year.”

2025 has already proven to be an especially fruitful year for Lily and her career - both on and off-screen.

However, she always makes sure to carve time out for herself, be it more countryside escapes courtesy of Mini UK or fleeting visits to Los Angeles for a touch of west coast charm.