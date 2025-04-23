Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley is a 70s vision in high-waisted jeans
simone ashley in white skirt© WireImage

Simone Ashley is a 70s vision in high-waisted jeans 

The Bridgerton actress looked dreamy in denim 

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Quite possibly the most iconic garment in the entire canon of fashion history, jeans are the hero staple of any wardrobe.

Beloved by all, they have garnered a global following, stretching from the high street to Hollywood and beyond.

Simone Ashley is among the A-lister fan club of durable denim, taking to social media on Tuesday to showcase her latest low-key look with friends and fans. 

simone ashley in high-waisted jeans and a yellow tank top© @simoneashley
The Bridgerton actress rocked high-waisted jeans in her latest snap

Sharing a serene image to her Instagram Stories, the 29-year-old could be seen sporting a pair of high-waisted jeans teamed with a lemon yellow tank top. She wore her raven curls down loose for the moment, facing away from the window while accompanied by a canine companion. 

Once a staple of 1940s utility fashion, high-waisted jeans rose to iconic status in the 1970s, adorning disco queens and rock muses alike. Revived in the 90s by minimalists and reimagined in the 2010s by street-style stars, their silhouette sculpts, elongates, and empowers during everyday wear. 

Today, high-rise denim remains a sartorial constant - a timeless choice for those with a penchant for vintage themes. 

simone ashley in denim mini dress© @simoneashley
The actress championed Isabel Marant for her Texan getaway

Simone’s adoration for dazzling denim even extends to the dress department. Earlier this month, the former Sex Education star shared a glimpse inside her Texas getaway, soaking up the sunshine in a western-chic look that perfectly leaned into Southern Belle glamour.

The Coperni muse frolicked among the lavender in Austin, sporting Isabel Marant’s Dolizi Mini Dress - a strapless number crafted from light-wash denim and featuring a cinched waistband, a mini silhouette and a ruffled peplum accent.

She paired the playful piece with some pristine white cowboy boots topped with black accents, while styling her hair in a polished updo and arming herself with some oval-cut sunglasses and a Chanel crossbody bag in black quilted leather.

From retro trousers to Noughties mini silhouettes, denim continues to dominate the wardrobe of It-girls like Simone.

