Simone Ashley's thigh high white boots and black micro mini combo has to be seen to be believed

The sun is finally shining, which can only mean one thing - it's micro mini season! But if you're wondering what best to pair your itsy-bitsy pieces with, fret not more - because we have the ultimate outfit inspiration for you, courtesy of Bridgerton superstar Simone Ashley.

The Picture This actress is now a Fashion Week staple, often appearing at the Paris and London shows, drinking in the latest offerings from luxury labels such as Calvin Klein and Chanel.

And this particularly glorious ensemble was worn to the Valentino spring/summer '24 show back in October 2023, but it's still as fresh as ever through a 2025 lens.

© WireImage Bridgerton actress Simone Ashley looking sensational in Paris

Simone perfectly balanced the edginess of urban sophistication with a dollop of summer in the form of the sensual silhouette. The cropped mock-neck knitted top offers a refined take on summer flesh-flashing, and the low-waist mini skirt is quite frankly, the Y2K piece of dreams.

The skirt's clean structure and sharp hem celebrates sleek, no-fuss tailoring, a cornerstone of 2025 style. This isn't just your typical summer outfit, quite frankly it's a thesis on a perfectly balanced ensemble.

© Getty Images Simone Ashley in her killer boots and leather jacket combo

Her accessories of choice deserve lots the praise here too. Sunglasses, of course, to keep the paparazzi glare at bay, but the real statement is made south of her hemline. Enter: thigh-high white leather boots adding a retro-futuristic contrast to the super streamlined outfit.

Freshening up the all-black ensemble, the contrast in colour adds a crisp freshness that's perfect for warmer months and is the idea celebration of how bold footwear can absolutely transform an outfit.

© Getty Images Simone's accessories of choice - sunglasses and a cute pair of gold hoops

Simone topped off the look with a black leather jacket, giving the whole ensemble perfect off-duty model vibes (what cool girl doesn't have a cracking leather jacket in their collection, eh?) So for summer 2025, we're adding white boots and fierce leather to our shopping list immediately. Cheers Simone!