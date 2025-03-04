Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Simone Ashley just mastered our favourite styling trick for Spring 2025
The Bridgerton star paired a dramatic dress with sharp tailoring for the red carpet 

Clare Pennington
Associate Editor
29 minutes ago
Simone Ashley, the British actress and breakout Bridgerton star has an exciting year ahead and is currently doing the rounds promoting her latest project Picture This

Her starring role in the Brit romcom signals Simone’s breakthrough into A-lister status and she attended the premier at the Barbican Centre in London, looking flawless alongside her co-star Hero Fiennes Tiffin.  

While the actress’ roles on screen have captured the nation, it’s her off-screen dressing that has us all excited. 

Proving herself to be quite the modern style icon, she opted for monochromatic minimalism with a dramatic twist that let her spectacular silhouette do all the talking.

In the image, Simone Ashley stands poised at the premiere of Picture This, against a backdrop adorned with warm, intricate patterns in red, gold, and orange. She wears a sleek, black gown that is fitted at the top before dramatically flaring out at the hem in a voluminous, ruched detail. Over the gown, she dons a sharp, oversized black blazer, adding a structured contrast to the fluidity of her dress. Her hair is styled in natural, voluminous curls that frame her face, and her makeup is soft and glowing with warm tones. She completes the look with classic black heels. Her posture is confident, her gaze steady, and her presence unmistakably commanding—an embodiment of modern elegance and power.© WireImage
Simone Ashley attends the Picture This World Premiere in London

The striking black gown had a mermaid style trumpet hem, fitting for a black tie dinner (or for the wedding of an ex-lover where you want to model slightly villainous tones.) 

But Simone unexpectedly added an androgynous edge by pairing the dress with an oversized, structured blazer with super sharp shoulders.

Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin at the Picture This premiere© WireImage
Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin at the Picture This premiere

This outfit formula is a Victoria Beckham tried-and-tested classic that also counts Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among its fans. Both style icons loves a dress that screams drama, tempered by immaculate tailoring to add an air of nonchalance to proceedings. 

The pairing of fluid drama with structured outerwear coughs up strength and softness in perfect harmony.

Simone Ashley and her glorious head of curls at the Picture This premiere© WireImage
Simone Ashley and her glorious head of curls at the Picture This premiere

For her beauty look, Simone went for a full head of sumptuously thick, glossy curls. Teamed with natural, glowy makeup, perfectly pushed up brows and a touch of highlight in the inner corner of her eyes.

For accessories, Simone let the ensemble do most of the talking but opted for a simple gold ring and matching hoop earrings. 

Picture This has a perfectly delightful  romcom set-up, following Ashley’s character Pia try to lock down a date for her sister’s wedding as she reconnects with her ex, and sparks undoubtedly start to fly... 

