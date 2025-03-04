Simone Ashley just mastered our favourite styling trick for Spring 2025

Simone Ashley, the British actress and breakout Bridgerton star has an exciting year ahead and is currently doing the rounds promoting her latest project Picture This.

Her starring role in the Brit romcom signals Simone’s breakthrough into A-lister status and she attended the premier at the Barbican Centre in London, looking flawless alongside her co-star Hero Fiennes Tiffin.

While the actress’ roles on screen have captured the nation, it’s her off-screen dressing that has us all excited.

Proving herself to be quite the modern style icon, she opted for monochromatic minimalism with a dramatic twist that let her spectacular silhouette do all the talking.

© WireImage Simone Ashley attends the Picture This World Premiere in London

The striking black gown had a mermaid style trumpet hem, fitting for a black tie dinner (or for the wedding of an ex-lover where you want to model slightly villainous tones.)

But Simone unexpectedly added an androgynous edge by pairing the dress with an oversized, structured blazer with super sharp shoulders.

© WireImage Simone Ashley and Hero Fiennes Tiffin at the Picture This premiere

This outfit formula is a Victoria Beckham tried-and-tested classic that also counts Rosie Huntington-Whiteley among its fans. Both style icons loves a dress that screams drama, tempered by immaculate tailoring to add an air of nonchalance to proceedings.

The pairing of fluid drama with structured outerwear coughs up strength and softness in perfect harmony.

© WireImage Simone Ashley and her glorious head of curls at the Picture This premiere

For her beauty look, Simone went for a full head of sumptuously thick, glossy curls. Teamed with natural, glowy makeup, perfectly pushed up brows and a touch of highlight in the inner corner of her eyes.

For accessories, Simone let the ensemble do most of the talking but opted for a simple gold ring and matching hoop earrings.

Picture This has a perfectly delightful romcom set-up, following Ashley’s character Pia try to lock down a date for her sister’s wedding as she reconnects with her ex, and sparks undoubtedly start to fly...