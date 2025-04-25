Meghan Markle wore a divisive snake print bandage dress and you totally missed it 

Nostalgia is in the air and millennial trends are well and truly at the forefront of our minds.

Topshop is making a comeback, slogan tees are peppering social media and there’s talk of skinny jeans becoming acceptable again. Safe to say, now is the time to unearth your Joni jeans and put them to good use.

Even the Duchess of Sussex couldn’t resist a thorough 00s trend back in the day. In January 2014, the then-actress attended the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite at Sports Illustrated. For the New York-based shindig, she slipped into a snake print bandage dress, designed by none other than Hervé Léger.

© Getty Images Meghan Markle attends the 3rd Annual NFL Characters Unite at Sports Illustrated in 2014

The Gossip Girl-approved bandage dress quickly became the brand's signature. Hervé Peugnet, who founded the label in 1985, took inspiration from couture techniques to create sculptural, form-fitting designs using elasticated fabric strips.

The result? A sexy, body-hugging silhouette that captured the attention of celebrities and early Victoria’s Secret Angels alike - earning the Lindsay Lohan seal of approval along the way. While the bandage dress epitomised 90s glamour, it surged in popularity again in the early 2000s, cementing its status as a must-have for millennial fashion lovers.

© Getty Images The actress wore a snake print bodycon by Hervé Léger

This wasn't the last time Meghan championed the design. A mere month later, the California native was papped backstage at the Hervé Léger. By Max Azria fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2014.

© WireImage The royal-to-be attended the Hervé Léger By Max Azria show a month later in another bandage dress design

For the event, she slipped into an ivory mini dress featuring a fit ‘n’ flare design, a classic round neckline and cap sleeves, with an allover bandage construction that contoured the body. A delicate pointelle detail accented the neckline, while textured-knit patterns at the top added extra visual interest.

The royal-to-be layered the number under a black leather biker jacket with gold studded detailing down the arms, injecting her look with punkish polish.