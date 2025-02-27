Will Meghan Markle’s new designer sandals dethrone the iconic Hermès Oran in 2025?

Leave it to the Duchess of Sussex to put a brand-new designer accessory on our radar for the upcoming season.

Meghan Markle is counting down the days until her new Netflix series, With Love, Meghan, launches on the platform on March 4.

To celebrate the at-home series, which was delayed by almost two months due to the LA wildfires, Prince Harry's wife shared a new sneak peek of what to expect from the show on Instagram.

She captioned the video: "Six more days until our show launches on @netflix! Celebrating the crew and everyone who helped make this happen! The countdown begins."

WATCH: Meghan Markle shares brand-new trailer for With Love, Meghan

With this new trailer came another slew of effortlessly easy, ultra-chic outfits to swoon over. The accessory which caught our eye in the H! Fashion office, was her tan-hued slip-on sandals by Saint Laurent.

The 'Tribute’ sandals, as identified by Meghan fashion fan account @meghansclosetchronicles, have the same composition as Hermès' viral 'Oran' slider sandals - a super flat slip-on with leather straps.

© Netflix Meghan wearing the YSL Tribute sandals in her latest video

Much like the Oran, the Tribute also comes in a plethora of colourways from bold summer hues to classic tan - the colour that Meghan owns both designer shoes in. Whilst the £595 pair of shoes is a major investment for most, one follower commented under the Meghan fan page "I own this exact pair, they're fabulous. Great for narrow feet."

The Hermès shoe silhouette, which was first conjured in 1997, has flooded social media feeds over recent seasons thanks to its sheer versatility. Perfect for pairing with anything from jeans to a bikini, the ultra-chic shoe became a viral sensation.

© Getty Images The Oran has been a firm fashion favourite over recent seasons

As with everything the stylish Duchess wears, avid followers and fashion fanatics alike swiftly follow suit. Taking the popularity of the Hermes silhouette into consideration, the question is: has Meghan started a new designer shoe trend for summer 2025? Watch this space...