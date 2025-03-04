A fashion editor decodes Meghan Markle's wardrobe in With Love, Meghan

Meghan Markle has long been synonymous with modern elegance, and can be relied upon to prioritise refined minimalist pieces and clean silhouettes.

Prince Harry's wife undoubtedly leans into the ‘quiet luxury’ aesthetic, choosing high quality pieces that are super wearable, and has built a hard working closet that oozes style.

In With Love, Meghan, her new Netflix series, she offers an insider glimpse into her lifestyle, her friends and her hobbies (bee keeping we didn't see coming.)

Delicious recipes etc. aside, we were hooked by the visual diary created of her wardrobe choices, and the intimate glimpse into how she puts together a cracking outfit that works for everyday life.

Meet Meghan's friends appearing on her new Netflix show

From structured tailoring to more relaxed, flowing pieces, Meghan’s choices balance tradition with modernity, style with practicality. We spotted labels such as Ulla Johnson, Loro Piana and Ralph Lauren that any fashion fan worth has pinned on their moodboard perpetually.

The trends we spotted read like a checklist of spring summer 2025 must-haves, including nods to the bohemian resurgence (thank you Chloè and Isabel Marant), quiet luxury (the eternally, quietly luxurious Max Mara) and practical pieces that put wearability first and foremost. Ferragamo and Johanna Parv led the way here, showcasing tank tops and v-neck sweaters your mum would love on the runway.

Meghan's all-time favourites were also sighted including oversized shirts, pressed to perfection and gentle florals.

She's also not averse to a high-street piece and we counted a few appearances by beloved label Zara that got us all excited...

Decoding Meghan Markle's wardrobe in With Love, Meghan: a fashion editor's take:

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX American Greats Well first things first, what an absolutely sumptuous display of flowers (and oh, we have severe garden envy.) But putting those things aside, and onto the more important matter of Meghan’s glorious slate blue artfully ruched dress by Ulla Johnson. Ulla is a New Yorker through and through and by opting for homegrown labels Meghan puts her stamp of approval on great American design. The label leans towards relaxed bohemian pieces that are artfully and precisely designed. The designer is the daughter of archaeologists, so clean, thoughtful design runs in the family. Perfect fare for Meghan’s new series which although carefully curated, yet feels friendly, warm and informal.

© JAKE ROSENBERG/NETFLIX Luxe Staples Meghan wore an ethereal shirt maxi dress by fellow American label Ralph Lauren, featuring a loose fit and watercolour styles florals. The ‘Graison Floral Linen Voile Day Dress’ from the brand is the ultimate relaxed piece for spring. Meghan is a pro at finding pieces that put a spin on the classic floral design (take her abstract shirt dress by Oscar De La Renta as the perfect example), and this Ralph Lauren piece perfectly balances whimsicality with polished preppy.



© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Affordable Basics Amongst her enviable high-designer wardrobe, Meghan infuses affordable basics that prove simple, versatile layers needn’t cost a bomb. Case in point, this sleeveless ecru knit by J Crew. She has worn this piece in various colours for all kinds of occasions, including Prince Harry’s annual Invictus Games. This piece embodies her personal style: effortlessly easy and wholly versatile.



© JUSTIN COIT/NETFLIX Soft Neutrals Meghan rustles up cocktails while flawlessly demonstrating one of our favourite spring styling tricks - the jumper-thrown-over-the-shoulders - often favoured by style queen Alexa Chung. The soft, stripy number in question is Loro Piana, one of Meghan’s go-to labels for luxury pieces in timeless designs. The soft shades of cream and the palest mushroom are perfect for the early spring sunshine, and were clearly a conscious choice here so as not to distract any attention from those gorgeous looking beverages, while giving zero compromise on style.

© JENNA PEFFLEY/NETFLIX Hardworking Knits The crop sleeve beige knitted top Meghan also sports for the series is also by Loro Piana, paired with super versatile white Zara trousers, proving that much like us, Prince Harry’s wife loves pairing luxe labels with high-street go-tos. The colour is delightfully described by the label as Light Dune Melange, and this isn’t the first time we’ve seen Meghan wear it. The piece was also spotted during Meghan’s trip to Nigeria last year with her husband Harry. Proof that great neutrals will become wardrobe heroes season after season.

© Courtesy of Netflix The Versatile Polo Dress Heading to the Polo this year? Look no further for fashion inspo. Proving her penchant for coveted designers, Meghan wore a pale blue Ship-print Midi Dress by Emilia Wickstead - the designer who created many of her looks whilst she carried out royal duties. Not only is the abstract print the coolest take on nautical fashion, but hues of delicate blue are a major trend for spring summer 2025. Follow in Meghan's footsteps and pair with some understated gold earrings for a subtle touch of glamour.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Sunset Shades The beauty of Meghan’s wardrobe in this series is that it consists of interchangeable pieces in harmonious tones. It’s a glorious capsule wardrobe, seen in action. This Zara linen dress would look resplendent with the Loro Piana striped jumper seen above draped over the shoulders for a chilly summer evening enjoying drinks on the patio. Sadly fashion fans, this Zara beauty was part of their Spring Summer 2024 collection and is no longer available, but do take the image above as evidence that a linen dress in a sunset shade will be a hard working staple for your wardrobe as we ease into sunnier weather.

© Courtesy of Netflix Time Honoured Classics A blue collared poplin shirt is a must-have in any cool-girl’s spring wardrobe. An easy piece to take you through the office to a beachside lunch and everything in between. Meghan schooled us in styling her classic piece from Anine Bing, by bunching up the sleeves and tucking into a high-waisted black bottom. The curled ponytail cascading over her shoulder is also chefs kiss.

© COURTESY OF NETFLIX Finishing Touches It would be remiss not to talk about Meghan’s jewellery and accessories for the series. She interchanges staple pieces that she loves, and she clearly has a penchant for gold. We spy a Cartier love bracelet here, one of the most famous and coveted pieces of jewellery in the world, alongside a perfect cluster of gold bracelets with blue detail to harmonise with her maxi dress.



© JENNA PEFFLEY/NETFLIX Muted Tones Meghan exuded effortless elegance in a soft, neutral-toned shirt that perfectly complimented her rustic apron. Perfect for a casual yet sophisticated kitchen setting, she once again rolled up sleeves, creating a relaxed yet polished look. Meghan has always had a soft spot for neutral shades and in the Californian sunshine they sing. Her delicate gold bracelets and a dainty necklace added her signature touch of understated glamour. Suffice it to say her style embodies modern refinement with a laid-back charm.

