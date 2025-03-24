Meghan Markle makes major fashion announcement - and fans can't get enough

Fashion lovers: our prayers have finally been answered.

Meghan Markle - one of the most adored style icons on the planet - has just launched her very own shopping edits page, where the Duchess handpicks her favourite items for you to shop immediately.

Prince Harry's wife took to her Instagram stories to share the joyous news with her 2.6m followers, explaining: "Many of you have asked, so here you go! A little shopping to start the week. More to come. Link in bio" with a link that said: "Shop my closet."

© @meghan Meghan made the major announcement on Instagram today

The link takes fashion fans to her personal page on creator platform ShopMy and features a selection of clothes, jewellery and accessories that she is loving right now. In true Meghan style, her inaugural edit is filled to the brim with timeless pieces with a luxe edge - from striped blue shirts to neutral handbags, effortlessly elegant gold jewellery and must-have sunglasses.

Ensuring she provides pieces that cater to all budgets, she has included brands ranging from J Crew to Saint Laurent, whilst also adding new and under-the-radar brands including Tracy James, Rochelle Behrens and Brochu.

In her bio on ShopMy, she describes the selections as: "A handpicked and curated collection of the things I love - I hope you enjoy them!" whilst also explaining: "Please note, some products may contain commissionable links."

© ShopMy A selection of her swoon-worthy picks to shop immediately

Gone are the days of fashion fans and royal sartorialists alike scouring the internet, desperate to find out where Meghan's swoon-worthy wardrobe pieces are from.

A style icon in her own right, Meghan spoke about her fashion choices in an interview with the New York Times last year, explaining that knowing how much her wardrobe choices influenced people, changed the way she dressed: "It changed everything in terms of how I then looked at putting an outfit together."

“Times where I know there is a global spotlight, and attention will be given to each detail of what I may or may not be wearing, then I support designers that I have really great friendships with, and smaller, up-and-coming brands that haven’t gotten the attention that they should be getting,” she continued, “That’s one of the most powerful things that I’m able to do, and that’s simply wearing, like, an earring.”