Anne Hathaway nails space-age chic in daring silver stilettos

Anne Hathaway is a true chameleon - her Oscar win and stellar on-screen career prove it. But she’s no less versatile in fashion, and now she’s added date-night dressing to her impressive repertoire.

On Friday night, the Hollywood veteran stepped out in New York’s Midtown neighbourhood alongside her husband Adam Shulman to attend Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday. For the after-hours outing, the 42-year-old tapped into spring palettes, sporting a softly glimmering baby blue coat which was layered over a white textured mini dress.

The actress completed her look by slipping into a pair of silver platform stilettos that radiated space-age chic - a timeless with daring choice for a night out on the town.

© GC Images Anne Hathaway and Adam Shulman are seen attending Gigi Hadid's 30th Birthday at Le Chalet

In her hand, she clasped Bvlgari’s Serpenti Forever Leather Cross-Body Bag - a subtle nod to a brand for whom she acts as an A-lister ambassador. Crafted from smooth, supple leather, the accessory featured the iconic Serpenti head clasp in lustrous hardware, an adjustable chain strap, and a compact silhouette - perfect for day-to-evening wear.

Anne wore her dark chocolate locks down loose in tumbling beach waves with a side parting, infusing her aesthetic with a touch of effortless cool.

© GC Images The actress completed her look with some statement heels and a Bvlgari bag

Her husband, actor and producer Adam Shulman, opted for a low-key yet smart navy ensemble featuring jeans and a lightweight knit. In his left held, he held an Hermès shopping bag in the brand’s signature tangerine tone, naturally piquing our interest (lucky Gigi.)

It’s been a busy period for the silver screen mogul, who just last week stepped out at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York. Perched on the illustrious front row alongside Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts, Anne radiated spring glamour in a pair of statement beige trousers featuring intricate ripped detailing, corduroy-esque ribbing and scattered glitzy sequins.

With a helping hand from her stylist Erin Walsh, she kept things elegantly understated elsewhere, layering a clean white base tee with a lightweight trench in the same sandy hue, cinched flatteringly at the waist.