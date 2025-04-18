Anne Hathaway just made beige spring 2025's hottest fashion trend

Anne Hathaway is the kind of style icon who doesn't just follow trends - she redefines them with a flick of her impeccably styled sleeve.

A perennial fashion muse, the Oscar-winning actress has long since secured her status as a sartorial icon, finessing the balance between effortless cool and red carpet radiance.

Her latest look? A spring 2025 style lesson that makes double denim feel decidedly last season.

Anne stepped out at the Ralph Lauren fashion show in New York City, sitting on the illustrious front row alongside Michelle Williams and Naomi Watts.

© Getty Images Anne Hathaway attended the Ralph Lauren collection Fall 2025 show

Courtesy of her stylist Erin Walsh, she oozed spring glamour in a pair of statement beige trousers featuring intricate ripped detailing, corduroy-like ribbing and scattered glitzy sequins. She kept things elegantly understated elsewhere, layering a clean white base tee with a lightweight trench in the same sandy hue, cinched flatteringly at the waist.

The result? A tonal, textural take on spring dressing that feels fresh, elevated, and distinctly Anne. While western-inspired double denim is currently dominating the fashion sphere, Anne's muted palette and intricate finishes offered a softer, more sophisticated alternative for warmer months.

Her latest look is a far cry from the outfit she's been wearing on repeat over recent weeks - an Arsenal FC football shirt and matching cap.

© GC Images She put double beige on the map for spring 2025

Leaning into WAG culture, she's been publicly displaying her love for the north London sports team and cheering them on for every moment, from their latest Champions League matches against Spanish giants Real Madrid, to the return of the team's number 7, England FC frontman Bukayo Saka.

The actress has shared selfies and videos sporting a black football shirt and a matching baseball cap.

"Although WAG style hasn’t always had the best rep (often considered an unwanted relic of the Noughties), Anne rewrote the narrative, transforming pitchside style with a dash of Hollywood splendour," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau.

Remember that saying "get yourself a girl who can do both"? From front row finesse to football fandom, Anne Hathaway proves that true style icons really can do it all.