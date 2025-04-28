Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley goes for gold in metallic bomber and low-rise jeans
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is seen in the Upper East Side in a bronze jacket© GC Images

The British model served up Upper East Side style while in NYC

Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
1 hour ago
Metallics are having a moment - and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is paving the way for the futuristic fashion trend. 

Spotted in New York on Saturday, the British model enjoyed a low-key Upper East Side outing, sporting a look that married modern palettes with timeless silhouettes.

Rosie combatted the East Coast climate by slipping into a classic white tee layered under a molten bronze-hued bomber jacket, which was paired with some clean-cut low-rise jeans in a dark wash with a straight-leg design. 

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is seen in the Upper East Side in jeans© GC Images
Rosie Huntington-Whiteley was spotted in NYC's Upper East Side

The 38-year-old completed the cool-girl ensemble with an army of luxury accessories - a pair of point-toe boots in a buttery black leather which exuded cosmopolitan chic, a chunky silver heart pendant necklace, rectangular shades in a dark coffee hue, a pair of rounded stud earrings in silver and the pièce de résistance, The Row’s Soft Margaux 17 Bag.

Retailing for £5,190 (although currently sold out online), the lavish accessory features a structured top-handle tote crafted from matte grained calfskin, a belted gusseted side panels, a toggle closure, and a spacious interior with two card slots and a zip pocket. Ideal for New York getaways that require ample sartorial elegance.

rosie huntington whiteley in a bronze jacket© GC Images
The model made a case for metallic palettes

The Burberry muse wore her sandy blonde hair swept back in a polished updo, allowing her natural, career-defining features to take centre stage. 

Luckily for us, Rosie’s treasure chest of a wardrobe has been on full display over the weekend. On Friday night, the actress attended the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2025 launch at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside fellow industry insiders.

 For the bash, she tapped into whimsy romance, sporting a crisp ivory white maxi skirt featuring a high-rise waistband, a softly crinkled effect and a floor-skimming length.

The piece was paired with a matching white bralette - coolly layered under an ethereal white sheer cape that exuded ghostly glamour. 

