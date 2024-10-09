Rosie Huntington-Whiteley ups the ante with heeled boots and leather pairing

Just when the fashion sphere started to recuperate from a hectic fashion month, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley drops a striking throwback moment that simply can't be ignored.

On Tuesday, the model shared a series of divinely chic images from The Row’s spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week. Gracing the Parisian affair in the utmost style, the M&S muse sported a faded black leather jacket with a gently worn finish and an oversized fit, teamed with a pair of baggy trousers that cuffed at the ankles.

The black bottoms were neatly tucked into a pair of heeled ankle boots, fusing street style sentiment with after-hours glamour.

Rosie wore her blonde hair down loose and shielded her face from the oncoming wave of paparazzi with some black sunglasses in an oval shape.

In her hands, she clasped a matching black clutch bag with a patent finish and a square cut, housing her fashion week essentials.

© Getty Rosie attended the The Row spring/summer 2025 show

Rosie has a long-standing relationship with The Row, the luxury fashion brand founded by Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. Known for its minimalist, high-end designs, The Row aligns with Rosie's sophisticated, understated style, which she often debuts via social media.

The mother-of-two often wears the brand for public appearances and features its pieces on her Instagram, reflecting her never-ending love for the label’s uber-luxe, refined pieces.

Although the season has come to an end, Rosie enjoyed a busy season of show appearances. The model-slash-lingerie veteran stepped out to witness Anthony Vaccarello's collection unfurl on the runway for Saint Laurent’s SS25 show, in addition to Daniel Lee’s latest offering for Burberry.

The latter saw the model graced the London scene in a piece from the houses AW24 collection, Burberry’s ‘Velvet Dress,’ which features a sleeveless silhouette in lustrous crushed velvet, cut to a regular fit and lined in silk.