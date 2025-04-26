Rosie Huntington-Whiteley just made underwear-as-outerwear perfectly evening-appropriate

When she’s not holding court front row in Paris, Milan, or London, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley is busy conquering New York’s streets - en route to the city’s most exclusive fashion soirées, naturally.

On Friday night, the British model attended the Tiffany & Co. Blue Book 2025 launch at the Metropolitan Museum of Art alongside fellow industry insiders. For the bash, the 38-year-old tapped into whimsy romance, sporting a crisp ivory white maxi skirt featuring a high-rise waistband, a softly crinkled effect and a floor-skimming length.

The piece was paired with a matching white bralette - coolly layered under an ethereal white sheer cape that exuded ghostly glamour.

© WWD via Getty Images Rosie Huntington-Whiteley at the Tiffany Blue Book Gala held at The Metropolitan Museum of Art )

Rosie completed her evening attire with a satin frost-hued clutch bag and matching open-toe heels, shielding herself from the East Coast drizzle with an umbrella as she made her way to the event.

She wore her sandy blonde hair swept back in a chic updo, allowing a few natural beach waves to frame her campaign-fronting features. She was later seen joining Hollywood's hottest clique at Gigi Hadid's 30th birthday in Midtown.

The Burberry muse is the latest star to champion the underwear-as-outerwear trend, only this time taking the flirtatious fad to bright, evening-appropriate heights.

© GC Images The model later attended Gigi Hadid's 30th Birthday at Le Chalet

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, lingerie silhouettes have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to boardroom.

Sabrina Carpenter is a notable fan of slumber à la mode, frequently wearing befeathered, bejewelled and befurred numbers on stage paired with kitschy-cute accessories and frilly bloomers.

The trend is all about reclaiming the female body. Spanning Madonna’s corsets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour bodysuits, underwear-as-outerwear has come to represent sexual liberation for women, in turn leading stars such as Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus and Nicola Peltz Beckham to toy with the kittenish movement.

And now, thanks to Rosie, we have full permission to welcome the trend into the realm of eveningwear. So grab your cutest lingerie sets and hit the town.