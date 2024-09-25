Rosie Huntington-Whiteley surprises in glittery suspenders at Saint Laurent show

On Tuesday evening, fashion’s inner circle gathered on the front row of the Saint Laurent spring/summer 2025 show to see Anthony Vaccarello's work in action.

Among the high profile crowd was no other than Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, who showcased her unparalleled knowledge of lingerie by sporting a pair of suspenders to the glamorous affair.

The model, who has famously collaborated with M&S to bring high end design to high street underwear, looked resplendent in a chocolate mini dress, crafted from sumptuous silk and completed with long sleeves, dramatic, unbuttoned cuffs and a high neckline framed by gentle drapery.

© Getty The model attended the Saint Laurent Womenswear Spring-Summer 2025 show as part of Paris Fashion Week

The after-hours number was paired with some suspenders and sheer stockings, adding a femme fatale twist to the show-ready concoction. A pair of point toe heels with ankle clasp detailing made for a sophisticated shoewear choice.

Rosie wore her blonde hair down loose and opted for a deeply radiant beauty glow to emphasise her career-defining features. A generous dusting of blush, bronzed contour, a golden smokey eye and a thick, arched brown culminated in a flawless palette.

© Getty The star opted for a lustrous chocolate silk mini dress

Rosie joined fellow A-listers on the Saint Laurent FROW. Kate Moss, Zoe Kravitz and Nicole Richie perched alongside the British beauty to witness the house’s latest collection talk form on the catwalk.

Vaccarello recycled his beloved earthy tones for the SS25 offering, while serving up slouchy, Eighties-inspired tailoring that blended masculine and feminine themes, buttery soft leather outerwear and office-chic accessories.

© Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin Rosie was seen heading to the Saint Laurent show in the City of Lights

New elements were added to the house’s moodboard, including acidic-hued, layered rara skirts, metallic lamé jackets, clashing colourways and high neck, Victoriana lace blouses that tapped into the ongoing boho-chic trend championed by Chloé.

It’s been a fruitful fashion month for Rosie. The It-Brit attended Burberry’s spring/summer 2025 show earlier in September.

Joining the likes of Iris Law, Lila Moss and Skepta, the model graced The National Theatre during London Fashion Week to witness Daniel Lee’s SS25 spectacle unfold.